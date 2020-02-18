Illinois at No. 9 Penn State
5:30 p.m., Tuesday
Lineups
Illinois (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 9.5
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 11.2
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 8.6
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 2.4
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 13.6
FYI: Feliz has broken into the top 25 in scoring in the Big Ten with six straight games in double figures. What’s helped his cause — all season — has been his free throw shooting. Feliz ranks third in the conference in free throw percentage at 79.3 percent behind only Michigan State’s Cassius Winston (86.2 percent) and Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp (82.8 percent).
Off the bench
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 7.7
G Tevian Jones So. 6-7 1.0
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.6
No. 9 Penn State
(20-5, 10-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Jamari Wheeler Jr. 6-1 4.0
G Myles Dread So. 6-4 8.3
F Seth Lundy Fr. 6-6 4.8
F Lamar Stevens Sr. 6-8 17.7
F John Harrar Jr. 6-9 3.8
FYI: Sophomore guard Myreon Jones has missed the past three games with an illness. Stevens carried the load against Minneosta with 33 points, but Lundy (career-high 18 points in a blowout at Purdue) and Dread (16 points against Northwestern) stepped up into bigger roles in a pair of wins last week.
Off the bench
G Izaiah Brockington So. 6-4 8.8
F Mike Watkins Sr. 6-9 10.0
G Curtis Jones Jr. Gr. 6-4 6.7
Details
Site: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261), University Park, Pa.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Donny Marshall (analysis) will have the call on Fox Sports 1.
Series history: Illinois leads 28-19.
Last meeting: Penn State won 72-56 on March 10, 2019, in University Park, Pa.
FYI: The Nittany Lions have won six straight in the series, including both games in the 2018-19 regular season. Those two games saw Penn State forward Lamar Stevens average 20.5 points and seven rebounds and shoot 60 percent from the field. Illinois trending toward more four-guard lineups means Da’Monte Williams will likely draw Stevens defensively.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Injury ‘update’
When might sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu return to the Illinois lineup? Illini coach Brad Underwood answered that question with a “no clue” following Saturday’s loss at Rutgers, saying only that Dosunmu’s status remained day-to-day. “You’re not going to rush anything back where he could further enhance anything,” Underwood said. “We’ve got unbelievable people in Paul Schmidt and Adam Fletcher and our team doctors. They’ll keep plugging away and doing what they do with him. The blessing is there’s no structural damage, so the potential is there that it’s not a season-ending or anything significant that could damage his career.”
Wing by committee
Underwood had already started to tinker with his rotation before Dosunmu was injured by playing Tevian Jones more against Michigan State. Jones got even more minutes against Rutgers at a season-high 20, while Da’Monte Williams played 16 and Kipper Nichols just three. “Performance based,” Underwood said those wings minutes would be distributed moving forward. “We can’t shoot the ball like we shot it there (Saturday). I probably should have come back with Da’Monte a little bit more, but I felt like spacing the floor offensively. Those guys had a chance to make some shots. Unfortunately, we just didn’t.”
Finding their way
Illinois’ current four-game losing streak is twice as long as any other rough stretch this season. In fact, the Illini only lost consecutive games one other time in 2019-20 with back-to-back losses to Miami and Maryland in early December. Illinois will try to tap back into what worked in January for a seven-game winning streak. “We’ll find it,” Alan Griffin said. “We’ll find it. We’ll get back in a groove.” Kofi Cockburn said the Illini have to remain positive. “We’ve proven how good we are when we’re locked and focused mentally,” Cockburn added.
Prediction: No. 9 Penn State 77, Illinois 66
Penn State is one of two Big Ten teams — Maryland the other — with active eight-game winning streaks. The Nittany Lions’ streak has been impressive with an average margin of victory of 11.1 points. (N-G prediction record: 18-7)