A look at tonight's game via beat writer Scott Richey:
Lindenwood
at Illinois
7 p.m. Tuesday
Lineups
Illinois (5-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 15.2
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 8.5
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 15.0
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 11.0
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 15.8
FYI: Cockburn leads the Big Ten in offensive rebounds (4.8 orpg), is tied for first with Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson and Northwestern’s Pete Nance for defensive rebounds (7.8 drpg) and, of course, leads the conference in total rebounds (12.7 rpg). The Illini big man is also seventh in the Big Ten in scoring. Iowa big man Luka Garza is the top scorer in the league at 22.2 points per game.
Off the bench
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 8.5
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 2.2
F Ben Bosmans-Verdonk Fr. 6-8 2.0
Lindenwood (3-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Sukhman Bhinder Sr. 6-1 6.3
G TJ Crockett Jr. 6-1 26.8
G Vijay Blackmon Jr. 6-2 13.5
F Kamau Kinder Sr. 6-4 4.3
F Anthony Christian Jr. 6-5 9.5
FYI: Blackmon, the younger brother of former Indiana standout James Blackmon Jr., started his college basketball career at St. Francis (Ind.), transferred to walk on with the Hoosiers — he played seven games last season after a sit-out year — and is now on his third team.
Off the bench
G Cameron Scales Sr. 6-4 10.5
F Kace Kitchel Fr. 6-8 6.8
G Cyrus Barnes Jr. 6-3 4.3
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
Online: Stream available on BTN Plus.
Series history: First meeting.
FYI: Illinois has played a non-Division I opponent in a regular season game that counts for the win-loss record in two of the past three seasons. The Illini beat Augustana 96-62 in 2017-18 behind a 20-point game from Michael Finke and topped McKendree 112-65 in 2016-17 with Maverick Morgan and Jalen Coleman-Lands leading the way with 18 points apiece.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Impressive start
Brad Underwood coached Michael Beasley when he was at Kansas State. The same Michael Beasley that put up 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game in one season with the Wildcats before becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. So Underwood isn’t quite ready to anoint Kofi Cockburn, who swept Big Ten Freshman and Player of the Week honors Monday, as the next big thing even if Cockburn has been impressive. “I’m not going to put Kofi in that category yet, but the uniqueness of Kofi is just his sheer size and his athleticism,” the Illinois coach said. “That’s a handful because teams don’t have that.”
Offensive options
Through six games, Illinois has boasted a rather balanced offense, with Cockburn, Ayo Dosunmu and Andres Feliz all scoring at least 15 points per game. That balance extended to the bench against Hampton, with Alan Griffin showing off his peak Italy form with 19 points and extended to every player that got in the game making at least one shot. “I think we have no bench players,” Feliz said. “Everybody on the team can score and have a really big night. Where we come together is playing defense and getting rebounds. That translates to us playing good offense.”
Scouting the lions
The challenge Lindenwood will present Tuesday night at State Farm Center is fairly clear. The Lions have shot 110 three-pointers in four games and have made them at a 38.2 percent clip. Their “big men” will try and drag Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili away from the basket. Go-to scorer TJ Crockett wil persistently attack the basket. “This is a team that’s extremely well-coached and extremely explosive,” Underwood said. “They took a very good Bellarmine team right down to the wire, and we all know (Bellarmine is) going Division I here in the not too distant future.”
Prediction: Illinois 107, Lindenwood 69
The average margin of victory in Illinois’ last two regular season games against non-Division I opponents is 42.5 points. Add in how good the Illini offense looked in beating Hampton on Saturday, and Lindenwood might take a beating. (N-G prediction record: 6-0)
