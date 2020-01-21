Lineups
No. 21 Illinois (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 9.3
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 15.4
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 2.6
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 8.6
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 14.6
FYI: The Illini continue to rank in the top five in the Big Ten in scoring this season — much like in 2018-19. What’s different is how many points they’re giving up per game. Last season, Illinois ranked last in the conference, allowing 75.2 points per game. Now? The Illini are seventh in the league, allowing 64.8 ppg. There. A simple way to illustrate how Brad Underwood’s defensive scheme changes have helped.
Off the bench
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 10.6
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 8.9
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.8
Purdue (6-10, 1-5 Big ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Eric Hunter Jr. So. 6-4 10.8
G Sasha Stefanovic R-So. 6-4 9.6
G Nojel Eastern Jr. 6-7 4.8
F Aaron Wheeler So. 6-9 4.2
F Trevion Williams So. 6-9 11.2
FYI: The Boilermakers have a top 10 defense in the country. It’s a good thing, too, because they’re one of the worst shooting teams in the Big Ten. Purdue ranks 13th in the conference in overall field goal percentage (41.1 percent), seventh in three-point percentage (32.7 percent) and 12th in free throw percentage (66.3 percent).
Off the bench
G Isaiah Thompson Fr. 6-1 4.8
C Matt Haarms Jr. 7-3 10.0
G Jahaad Proctor Gr. 6-3 9.7
Details
Site: Mackey Arena (14,804), West Lafayette, Ind.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Dan Dakich (analysis) and Molly McGrath (sideline reports) will have the call on ESPNU.
Series history: Purdue leads 102-88.
Last meeting: Illinois won 63-37 on Jan. 5 in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois’ 26-point blowout win earlier this season at State Farm Center was record breaking. For Purdue. The Boilermakers shot a program worst 25 percent. They also tied the record for fewest points by an opponent in the 57-year history at State Farm Center/Assembly Hall, with Northwestern scoring 37 points twice in 2007 and 2008 and Penn State only reaching that mark in 2004.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Balance is power
Illinois’ eight-man rotation has six players averaging between 8.6 and 15.4 points per game. That type of balance is exactly what Illini coach Brad Underwood wants, and he got it in spades during Saturday’s 75-71 home win against Northwestern with Trent Frazier (16 points), Ayo Dosunmu (15), Giorgi Bezhanishvili (13), Kofi Cockburn (12) and Andres Feliz (10) all in double figures. “It makes it hard for another team to guard,” Frazier said. “They don’t know who to stop. That’s just our offense.”
Fresh scout
Illinois and Purdue played a little more than two weeks ago. That’s an advantage. For both teams. No real surprises at this stage of the season — even if post player Trevion Williams does have a bigger role for the Boilermakers now. “It’s fresh on our guys’ minds,” Underwood said. “They remember the actions and the players. It’s not like you see them in early January and dont’ see them again until the first part of March. ... We know this is a team that has wild swings in terms of its home and away.”
Mackey magic?
Purdue actually did lose at Mackey Arena this season — a 70-66 defeat against Texas on Nov. 9. The rest of the season has further reinforced Mackey’s status as one of the toughest places to play in the country. The Boilermakers are 8-1 at home this season with an average margin of victory of 26 points. “We’re going for a road kill,” Dosunmu said. “The arena gets loud, and they beat us last year there. It was a close game, but they pulled away. We know what we have to do. Besides us and the Illini family, I feel like everyone expects us to lose. That’s fine. We know what we’ve got to do.”
Prediction
Illinois 65, Purdue 59
Illinois hasn’t won at Purdue since 2008. Of course, the Illini hadn’t won at Wisconsin since 2010 and broke that streak earlier this month. Anything is possible — especially in the Big Ten. (N-G prediction record: 13-5)