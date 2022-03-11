Gameday Central | Big Ten Tournament: Indiana 15, Illinois 10; 11:57 left 1st half
Stay here at IlliniHQ.com for comprehensive coverage of Illinois-Indiana in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals:
My courtside seat just so happens to be on Illinois' end for warmups. Ideal. Of course, come game time, I'm going to have to keep my head on a swivel for basketballs (or players) flying my way. There will be no managers on the court to chase down loose balls before they become a problem.
Great seat, though. Literally right on top of the action.
Alfonso Plummer had an interesting take on the month of March when we talked with him Wednesday before the team left Champaign for Indianapolis.
"March is the best and the worst month for every team," the senior guard said. "It can be the best when you win it all, but it can be the worst when you lose a game. You’ve got to be focused. You’ve got to be strong mentally. You can’t let distractions or things off the court get in the way. You’ve got to listen to the coaches, find your role and find a way to win."
Some injury updates ahead of today's game:
— Jacob Grandison will NOT play against Indiana. The veteran Illinois wing is out with the same left shoulder injury that sidelined him for the regular season finale against Iowa. There is no set timetable for Grandison's return, although Illini coach Brad Underwood did say he was at least running around some in practice earlier this week.
No Grandison means Coleman Hawkins should be back in Illinois' starting lineup. The sophomore forward put together a strong performance against Iowa. The Illini will need him to do the same against Indiana.
— Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is dressed for today's game after missing the last four because of the concussion he suffered after taking a blow to the face at Michigan State. Bosmans-Verdonk had an immediate black eye after that blow, and he's wearing protective glasses for the game. It's kind of a vibe.
Illinois celebrated claiming a share of the Big Ten regular season title with Sunday's win against Iowa. The Illini even got a day off. But then their focus shifted to the Big Ten tournament. They didn't come back to Indianapolis to not with another tourney title.
"Once we came back into Ubben the page was turned," Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said about the team's return to practice after Sunday's much-celebrated win. "It’s 0-0. New season. We know it’s win or go home now. Despite anything that happened in the regular season, it’s a different season. We know everybody’s coming for our necks. We’ve got to be mentally ready for that and take on the challenge of just being us and being poised for 40 minutes and going out there and competing."
Good morning from Indianapolis. It’s a snowy Friday morning — less so in Indianapolis than Champaign — but, to hit a cliché early, the action is bound to be hot inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Illinois and Indiana have the first quarterfinal game, but Big Ten tournament action will go all day in arguably the best day of the tournament.
Both teams have something to play for today in Indianapolis. Illinois is trying to repeat as Big Ten tournament champion after pulling off the three wins in three days a year ago at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indiana got a boost to its NCAA tournament résumé with Thursday’s win against Michigan and might be back on the right side of the bubble, but a win against the Illini would probably guarantee a berth for the Hoosiers.
Illinois had the upper hand when the two teams met last month in Bloomington, Ind. Like a major upper hand. The Illini’s 17-point win was their biggest margin of victory on the Hoosiers’ home court in five decades.
Kofi Cockburn dominated Trayce Jackson-Davis in that game. The Indiana forward had no answer for the physically dominant Illini center. Jackson-Davis, of course, was a primary reason the Hoosiers beat Michigan on Thursday. But if Illinois can marginalize him again, a spot in the tournament semifinals seems likely. Unless Xavier Johnson goes off (like he almost tried to do against Michigan).
Going to be kind of light on early updates. Can't actually get to my courtside seat just yet. Purdue is going through a quick shootaround/practice on the actual game court. I assume every team gets the opportunity.
But keep IlliniHQ.com bookmarked for all of your Illinois basketball coverage today. And maybe Saturday and Sunday, too. I packed enough clothes — and three different pairs of beat writer gameday ready shoes — to make a weekend of it in Indianapolis if the Illini are so inclined.
