Gameday Central | Charlotte at Illinois; 11 a.m., BTN
Some notes on Illinois and Charlotte to get you even more ready for today's game ...
- Illinois freshman running back Josh McCray had 150 yards after contact last week at Purdue, which is notable since he rushed for 156 total yards against the Boilermakers. It was the sixth-most yards after contact in a game this season, per PFF.
- McCray and wide receiver Pat Bryant marked Illinois' first pair of true freshmen offensive starters since M.J. Rivers and Carlos Sandy against Penn State on Sept. 21, 2018.
- Julian Pearl is the No. 5 graded guard in the country, per PFF. The Danville native has the No. 2 run blocking grade nationally and the top run blocking grade among all FBS guards.
- Doug Kramer is also the No. 10 graded center in the country with the No. 3 run blocking grade in the nation among centers.
- The Illinois defense ranks 12th in the nation and is tied for first in the Big Ten with nine takeaways. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon is eighth nationally with 1.8 passes defended per game.
- Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds, a former walk-on, has set ;new career records for the 49ers this season in passing yards (5,966), passing touchdowns (45) and 300-plus yard passing games (five). He set a new Charlotte record in C-USA action with four passing touchdowns last week in a win against Middle Tennessee that also got him the career record. Reynolds also tied a school record by throwing for at least one touchdown in his ninth straight game.
- Reynolds has thrived in the air with a number of new targets in the passing game. His nine touchdowns this season have all gone to newcomers. Leading receiver Grant Dubose (20 catches, 323 yards and four touchdowns) spent his freshman season at Miles College, which is a Division II school in Alabama.
It was a rough September for Illinois. Really rough. Four losses in four weeks rough.
But the calendar has flipped. Maybe October will be better for Bret Bielema and Co., as the Illini try to recapture whatever worked in Week 0 against Nebraska. At least on the opening weekend of the month.
The rest of October is when Illinois' schedule gets tricky. Wisconsin and Penn State are coming. For now? The Illini have a shot at a "get right" game against Charlotte.
Not that the 49ers will go down without a fight. They already beat Duke — another one of those bottom of the Power Five teams — in the first week of the season. But it will at least be an interesting matchup.
What Illinois does well, Charlotte struggles to stop. Conversely, what the 49ers excel at has been the Illini's biggest struggle.
So which team breaks first? Will it be Charlotte's lackluster run defense against the duo of Josh McCray and Chase Brown? Or will it be Illinois' pass defense that has given up plenty of yards through the air against 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds (who can sling it)?
The answer to those questions will likely determine the outcome of the game. Or maybe Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters snaps out of his two-game funk, figures out how to complete a higher percentage of his passes and gives McCray and Brown a little complementary football.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).