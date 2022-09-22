Gameday Central | Chattanooga at Illinois; 7:30 p.m., BTN
The 1-hour warning cannon just went off at Memorial Stadium. That's the first reminder to fans to start making their way into the stadium for the game. Not sure who it reached given the 7:30 p.m. kickoff meant a pretty thing tailgate crowd in the late afternoon since most people were still at work.
The crowd is something that's got me interested about tonight's game. Nearly 10,000 free tickets were distributed to Illinois students, so, in theory, the north end zone will be full and so will part of the east stands. We'll see how full this place gets. I'm sort of not expecting much of a crowd given it's a Thursday night and an FCS opponent.
Illinois legend Dick Butkus is in town for tonight's game. His first interaction with the Illini linebackers was as good as you could have hoped.
First question he asked the LBers - “Have you knocked anyone out yet this season! “ a very memorable moment with one of the most iconic men of our time. Thanks Mr. Butkus! #ILL #FamILLy @thedickbutkus pic.twitter.com/EMm8wZoPAT— Andy Buh (@UofIllinoisABuh) September 22, 2022
Can there be a "must win" game in late September? Sure. Especially when you're playing an FCS opponent, have never lost to an FCS opponent and can get halfway to bowl eligibility with a win.
At minimum, Illinois' Thursday night matchup with Chattanooga falls into "can't lose" territory. Making it a little more interesting, of course, is that this isn't some run of the mill FCS program. The Mocs are ranked ninth nationally at their level, have a defense that's caused some havoc in opposing backfields through three games and boast a tough-to-bring-down running back.
Not a bad test for the Illini to wrap up nonconference play. A win against Chattanooga would give Illinois its first undefeated slate of non-Big Ten games since 2011 and stand as the best start to as season since that year, too. Of course, that was kind of a disaster of a season with six wins, then six losses and then a fired coach.
The key element to watch in this game, of course, is whether or not the Illinois defense will give up a touchdown. The Illini have allowed just three field goals at home. Two to Wyoming in the season opener and the third the last time out to Virginia. The first string defense lobbied to get back on the field at the end of the Virginia game with the Cavaliers threatening at the goal line. That touchdown-less streak for opposing offenses is something Illinois values.
