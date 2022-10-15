Gameday Central | DeVito will start against Gophers
If you picked up today's News-Gazette, you'll see I predicted a 21-17 Minnesota victory. Given the news of the morning that Tommy DeVito would, in fact, start against the Gophers I think that opens the door for a pick change.
It's still like 90 minutes to kickoff, so I think that's OK. How about 21-17 Illinois.
The quarterback situation was the real tipping point for me. DeVito won whatever position battle there was in training camp for a reason. Illinois managed to avoid paying for its mistakes last week against Iowa, but Minnesota (especially its offense) had a much greater chance to turn those mistakes costly.
Because Art Sitkowski, based on his history, would have put the ball in peril. He did against Iowa with an interception (in the red zone) and a fumble that (thankfully for Illinois) wasn't a fumble.
So, yeah, DeVito playing is a boon for the Illini. Just look at the betting line. It got as high as Minnesota as a 6- or 6 1/2-point favorite and is now the Gophers as a 4 1/2-point favorite (i.e. money has started to come in on Illinois).
Some big news to start the morning at Memorial Stadium. Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito will start against Minnesota. DeVito injured his ankle early against Iowa last week (more of a re-injury situation, really) and didn't finish the game.
But DeVito did practice this week, per Illinois coach Bret Bielema, and it must have been enough (plus good word from the medical staff) to get the regular starter on the field. That could be a game changer for the Illini.
Because both Illinois and Minnesota have a stellar running backs in Chase Brown and Mo Ibrahim, respectively. Plus defenses that have stopped almost everyone this year. The tipping point might be quarterback play, and DeVito gives the Illini a better chance than Art Sitkowski.
