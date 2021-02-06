Make sure to follow along right here at IlliniHQ.com for more Illinois-Wisconsin coverage from beat writer Scott Richey, who is posted up all afternoon at State Farm Center.
***
I'm not sure what the Locker Room app is (other than being a live audio medium), but former Illini Deon Thomas will be on Locker Room after today's game. Link in the tweet below.
Join me today for live post game #Badgers #illini game discussion. https://t.co/shA2y4NfyE— Deon Thomas (@deonthomas25) February 6, 2021
***
Want insight into keys for the game for Illinois against Wisconsin? Check out this scouting report video by former Illini guard turned college hoops analyst Sean Harrington. He really breaks it down:
Big game for @IlliniMBB as they host Wisconsin. Here is what to watch for. pic.twitter.com/8Flcneho69— Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) February 6, 2021
***
More things you maybe don't need to know, but you will after reading them:
— Illinois is just 2-3 this season in games against AP Top 25 teams. The wins came at Duke and last week at home against Iowa. Both were top 10 wins. At the time, at least. The Blue Devils' season cratered after losing to the Illini at Cameron Indoor.
— Ayo Dosunmu is on pace to become just the third Big Ten player since 1993 to average 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. The other two, Indiana's Brian Evans in 1995-96 and Ohio State's Evan Turner in 2009-10, were both named Big Ten Player of the Year. Dosunmu, of course, has to contend with Iowa center Luka Garza (the nation's scoring leader) for that honor this season.
All the slams... This week's @GoIUPAT Points in the Paint features Kofi Slams against Indiana #Illini |#EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/K3csvCvaxC— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 5, 2021
— Kofi Cockburn had solo possession of the most double-doubles in the country after securing his 12th on Tuesday night at Indiana. A monster game from Austin Peay's Terry Taylor (30 points, 14 rebounds) on Thursday against Eastern Kentucky put the 6-foot-5 forward in a tie with the Illinois center.
— Illinois has held seven of its last eight opponents below 44 percent shooting. Since losing to Ohio State (the Buckeyes shot 53.7 percent at State Farm Center), the Illini's three opponents are shooting a combined 39.4 percent.
— Getting to the free throw line is rather important for this Illinois team. The Illini are 10-0 when shooting more free throws than their opponent and just 2-5 in games they don't.
***
A few early notes to get us started at State Farm Center:
— The most important note will go first. Illinois is wearing its white, script "Illinois" throwbacks today. That and the orange "Fighting Illini" throwbacks are easily the two best looks. Which, of course, doesn't say much for the rebrand of the rebrand that Illinois undertook after Brad Underwood was hired. The current "normal" jerseys, however, are significantly better than the zig-zag PJs of the John Groce era.
— The entire Wisconsin team came out en masse to start a rather structured warmup before pregame warmups actually started.
The @giesbusiness Throwback Game of the Week: a 68-67 win over Wisconsin in 2001. #Illini pic.twitter.com/ykvo4LZzfn— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 6, 2021
— It's a more loosely organized shootaround for Illinois. That plus freshmen Brandon Lieb and Connor Serven going through a workout with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher. This is typical on gameday for Lieb and Serven, who have played a combined 17 minutes, 38 seconds this season.
— The one thing that caught my attention during Wisconsin's pre pre-game warmups was the fact every single big man for the Badgers was going through a pick-and-pop three-point shooting drill. Wisconsin is going to try and pull Illinois big men Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili away from the basket defensively. Or maybe freshman forward Coleman Hawkins, who has essentially not played the past two games. His length could come in handy.
***
Make sure to enjoy today's game, Illinois fans. It might be the last for a while.
No, next week's Michigan game has not been officially postponed. But when essentially every reporter that covers the Wolverines has a source — or multiple sources — telling them that this coming Thursday's game against Illinois is "highly unlikely" the tea leaves are easy to read.
I'm not advocating for such. Like the Illini, I, too, had to experience the nine-day gap in between the wins against Penn State and Iowa. I cover college basketball for a living. Illinois basketball to be exact. I like when there are games on the schedule.
Like today. There's a game today. Just two hours away, in fact. To top it off, it's another Associated Press Top 25 matchup for No. 12 Illinois against No. 19 Wisconsin. Today's a good day.
Beat Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/SuJpUq8BTk— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 6, 2021
It's also a strange day when you take into account the Illini have won more recently in Madison, Wis., against the Badgers than they have in Champaign. Last year's win at the Kohl Center snapped a 15-game losing streak for Illinois to Wisconsin. The Badgers still hold a seven-game winning streak in Champaign, though.
Regardless of what happens next week with the Michigan game, today's game is an important one for Illinois in the race for the Big Ten title. The Illini have second place all to themselves just one game behind the idle Wolverines thanks to a winning percentage tiebreaker on Ohio State.
Beating Wisconsin locks Illinois in a little firmer to that spot. Lose to Wisconsin, and it means a drop to a tie for third with the Badgers a half game behind the Buckeyes. So, yeah, a few things to play for today in Champaign.
