Gameday Central: Dosunmu keys another Illini victory
CHAMPAIGN — A pair of second half timeouts with Illinois coach Brad Underwood less than pleased and not sugarcoating his feelings was apparently all the Illini needed to kick things into gear Saturday against Indiana.
Led again by Ayo Dosunmu, No. 18 Illinois rallied in the second half for a 69-60 victory. Dosunmu scored a game-high 30 points — hitting that mark for the second straight game — and added five assists and two rebounds to round out his day.
Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Illini (7-3, 3-1 Big Ten) as the only other player in double figures. Illinois will take three days off and then return to action Jan. 2 with a 5 p.m. tipoff against Purdue at State Farm Center.
The Orange Krush is here in spirit. Illinois added cardboard cutouts ahead of its first Big Ten home game against Minnesota.
And now this ...
A first at State Farm Center today. Music plays constantly during warmups (pandemic or not). When Illinois is on the court, it's a mix of hip-hop and rap that I mostly don't know.
When the Illini head back to the locker room and the opposing team sticks around? It's the State Farm Center slow jams playlist run by former Illini catcher turned DIA marketing employee David Craan. All the hits. More than I know, like George Michael's "Careless Whisper."
And that's what happened this afternoon. Illinois left the court, Indiana stayed and slow jams started playing. The groundbreaking move, though, was the Hoosiers wheeling out their own speakers to drown out the slow jams. Illinois' response was to turn up the in-arena volume.
Sonic warfare at its finest.
Some notes to get you caught up on all things Illinois and Indiana:
— After spending most of the month of December away from State Farm Center (four true road games, one neutral site and a single home game), Illinois will play five of its next seven games in Champaign, starting today against Indiana.
— On the KenPom front, the Illini are currently ranked as the No. 7 team in the country despite three losses. It's the program's highest ranking since Dec. 8, 2010 (also seventh). Illinois' No. 5 ranking in offensive efficiency is also the pogram's highest since the 2004-05 NCAA runner-up team ranked third.
— A few more fun stats ... Illinois ranks eighth in the NCAA in field goal percentage (53.9 percent) and fifth in three-point percentage (43.6 percent). Last season the Illini ranked 294th nationally in three-point percentage (30.9 percent).
— Illinois' three losses (all away from State Farm Center) were to teams currently ranked in the top 14 with a combined record of 18-1. The lone loss was Rutgers at Ohio State.
— Indiana spent some time away from Bloomington, Ind., too. The Hoosiers were one of just two power conference teams (North Carolina the other) to play at least five of seven nonconference games on a neutral site or on the road.
— The Hoosiers are going to run a lot of offense through sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, but fellow sophomore Armaan Franklin has been hot the last three games. The 6-4 guard is averaging 18.3 points and shooting 60 percent from three-point range in that span.
— Illinois got a handle on its fouling issue Wednesday at Penn State. It's notable, though, that Jackson-Davis ranks first in the Big Ten in both free throws attempted (69) and made (49).
Three of the most highly-regarded freshmen guards in the Big Ten will be on the court today at State Farm Center. Two of them — Illinois' Adam Miller and Indiana's Khristian Lander — were among the top vote getters for preseason Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Miller was the winner.
The best freshman guard in the Big Ten in the first month of the season? Hard to not argue it's Illinois' Andre Curbelo. The 6-foot-1 Puerto Rican is averaging 10.4 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds. He's shooting 54 percent from the field and has been a game changer on the court for the Illini.
Not that Miller has been bad. The 6-3 guard still starts and is putting up 9.8 points per game while shooting 37.2 percent from three-point range. When he's on from deep? Watch out. When he's not? The slow offensive stretches might be impacting him at the defensive end.
Lander's had the least significant role of the three. The 6-2 Evansville native is playing just 10.8 minutes per game off the bench and averaging just 2.9 points and 1.4 assists.
Full disclosure, I voted for Lander as preseason Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Point guard was an area where Indiana could improve, and I thought Lander would beat out incumbent Rob Phinesee. He still might. It just hasn't happened yet. Where I miscalculated was Lander making an even bigger jump than most freshmen since he reclassified from the 2021 class to enroll at Indiana and play for the Hoosiers this season. He should still, technically, be a high school senior.
A good place to start the discussion about any Big Ten game this season is the fact apparently anything can happen. Christmas Day alone saw Wisconsin win at Michigan State for the first time since the early 2000s and Minnesota (featuring a large helping of Marcus Carr) upset Iowa in overtime.
Then there's the matter of Northwestern's victories against Michigan State and Indiana, putting the Wildcats at the top of the conference standings. It's largely the same Northwestern team that won just THREE games in the Big Ten last season.
In an "anything goes" 2020, the Big Ten has apparently taken that to heart.
So maybe don't set any expectations for what could be in the 2020-21 season. Enjoy the ride. Revel in the ridiculous.
Which brings us to today's game in Champaign. The Big Ten Network spent Christmas Eve hyping up the Illinois-Indiana rivalry with multiple shows on the 1989 game. You know it — Indiana's Jay Edwards hitting a ridiculous shot from behind the backboard to tie the game only to be one-upped by Nick Anderson's game-winning three-pointer courtesy a perfect pass from Stephen Bardo.
Will today's Illinois-Indiana game be on that level? There's no telling in 2020. The rivalry might have lost some of its luster (the Eric Gordon hate only lasted so long and Iowa jumped to the head of the line in terms of teams the Illini fans like to see go down), but there should still be some intrigue this afternoon at State Farm Center.
The guard edge would seem to favor Illinois. And while Kofi Cockburn has proven nigh impossible to stop in Big Ten play, Indiana can counter with Trayce Jackson-Davis. A different kind of big man, yes, but no less a challenge for Cockburn than Jackson-Davis will be for the Illini center.
Of course, maybe Ayo Dosunmu just makes that all moot. The preseason All-American guard has looked 100 percent the part through nine games, including his 30-point effort Wednesday at Penn State.
In short, fun basketball — perhaps unpredictable basketball — should be happening today in Champaign. Follow along.
