Gameday Central | Golden Eagles pull off 67-66 upset
Beat writer Scott Richey will have updates throughout tonight's game between No. 10 Illinois and Marquette. Follow along right here ...
***
Shaka Smart got national attention during his time at VCU and running the "Havoc" defense. He got away from that a bit at Texas. Now that he's moved on from the Longhorns for the Marquette job?
"He’s back playing that way now — the way he played at VCU," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Just constant attacking. A ton of pressure. You’re going to get pressed off a missed free throw. You’re going to get pressed every possession. They’ll give you a lot of different looks in that press. Then just wide open on the offensive end. This team this year has taken a lot of threes. More threes than I remember his teams in the past taking. Just maximized their effort and intensity. He’s always got long athletes, and this team is no different."
The Illini know the challenge they'll face tonight at Fiserv Forum.
"I’m not going to give the scouting report like that, but like I say all the time it’s about what we do and making sure we’re sound with our principles," Illinois forward Jacob Grandison said. "Getting pressured is common in basketball. It’s just about being, tough, getting open, being tough with the ball and executing."
Had my head down working ... Austin Hutcherson is back in a sweat suit. Doesn't look like he'll be playing tonight after all. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 15, 2021
***
Nearly a dozen NBA scouts are scheduled to be in attendance for tonight's game in Milwaukee. Organizations set to have a representative here at Fiserv Forum include the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks (two), Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans.
Marquette redshirt freshman forward Justin Lewis is already on some NBA draft boards. So is Illinois sophomore guard Andre Curbelo. And the way Illini sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins is playing ... it will be a good thing for him if he can play the same way he did against Jackson State and Arkansas State again tonight with some NBA eye balls on him.
***
Fans have started arriving at Fiserv Forum with tipoff now less than an hour away between No. 10 Illinois and Marquette. The bulk of the early-arriving fans are Marquette students, who have sections at either end of the court. No free throws are safe.
It's the first true road game (in front of the possibility of a full house) for Illinois since March 5, 2020.
"Marquette is one of the storied programs in college basketball and has a tremendous fan base," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Play in a great venue. I’m expecting a sellout crowd or close to it, and none of them are going to be for us. We were terrific on the road last year, obviously, minus the fans. It’s still a challenge of maturity, toughness.
"You’ve really got to be good on the defensive end. That's why we keep stressing so much and talking so much about the defensive end and rebounding the basketball. Those things get amplified even more. Then you can’t turn the ball over. That’s going to be a big challenge against a team that presses and applies a bunch of pressure."
***
The first Illinois basketball player on the court for tonight's game, as was the case Friday, was freshman guard Brandin Podziemski. He was soon followed by fellow freshman RJ Melendez and ... Austin Hutcherson!
The oft-injured Illini guard i at least dressed for tonight's game against Milwaukee. Considering Hutcherson is going through a pre-warmups "workout" with Podziemski, Melendez, Brandon Lieb and Connor Serven, I wouldn't bank on him getting a ton of playing time tonight.
Austin Hutcherson is at least dressed for tonight’s game. Getting some early work in with assistant coach Tim Anderson and a few others. #Illini pic.twitter.com/bqM6xIXTPx— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 15, 2021
In other news, some eagle-eyed observers on Twitter noticed that tonight's game will be played on one of the Milwaukee Bucks' courts instead of Marquette's floor. Hard to miss the giant deer heads at either end and the rather noticeable "Bucks Basketball" logo at center court.
Per a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel I found after Googling, Marquette's floor was somehow damaged. They should have a replacement by the end of the month.
***
Illinois turned two home games to start the 2021-22 season in consecutive routs of Jackson State and Arkansas State. In fact, the Illini actually beat the more well regarded Red Wolves by more than the Tigers.
It's that 39-point victory from Friday night at State Farm Center against Arkansas State that propels Illinois into its first road game of the season and the start of three straight games away from home. How the Illini follow up that absolute beatdown facing a tougher test in Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games will be a deciding factor in if they hold on to their newly-acquired spot in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘆!Gavitt Tipoff Games🆚 Marquette 🕧 6 PM CT📺 FS1#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/hSZgEk9tFU— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 15, 2021
Illinois (2-0) moved up one spot in Monday's poll thanks to Kentucky sliding after its season-opening loss to Duke. Staying in the top 10 will require beating Marquette (2-0), which hasn't necessarily struggled in home wins against SIU Edwardsville and New Hampshire but didn't put either team away by all that many points.
Beating SIUE by 11 is fine. Just not all that decisive against a team ranked among the bottom 40 in the country. A five-point win against New Hampshire was a bit eyebrow raising in itself. But maybe not unexpected. New coach. New system. Several new players. It make take a bit for Shaka Smart to get the Golden Eagles humming.
📍 On site#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/3H4cIkFULB— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 15, 2021
We'll find out who will have the upper hand tonight at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, Wis., starting in about 90 minutes. Even without Kofi Cockburn, Illinois is the favorite on the road. Following through on that supposed advantage can be the tricky part.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).