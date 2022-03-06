Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all night from State Farm Center:
***
My All-Big Ten ballot is due tonight. Two ballots, actually. I'm voting for the Associated Press All-Big Ten Team and for the Big Ten's own postseason honors.
Filling out the first team won't be that much of a challenge. There will be a couple outlier votes, I'm sure, but I have a hard time imagining an All-Big Ten First Team that's not Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Iowa's Keegan Murray, Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, Ohio State's E.J. Liddell and Purdue's Jaden Ivey.
🔥 Ready to bring the 'Paign! 🔥 #Illini | @TheOrangeKrush pic.twitter.com/LUY11dAbo1— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 6, 2022
Who winds up Big Ten Player of the Year could be a more interesting race. There's a chance all five guys mentioned above could snare a first-place vote. But, again, I won't be surprised if Davis wins. His absence late in what turned out to be a Wisconsin home loss to Nebraska sort of highlighted how semi-mediocre the Badgers are without him.
The AP is looking for a First Team and Second Team. The Big Ten wants three teams. I'll have my work cut out for me after tonight's game as I finalize both ballots.
***
Some notes with tipoff about an hour away:
— Jacob Grandison won't play tonight against Iowa. The veteran wing has his left arm in in a sling after suffering a shoulder injury late in Thursday's win against Penn State.
— Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is also in street clothes. The redshirt sophomore forward is still recovering from the concussion he suffered at Michigan State. Bosmans-Verdonk did go through a pretty intense workout with assistant coach Tim Anderson ahead of Saturday's practice, but apparently he's not there yet in his recovery.
— Iowa will be without Patrick McCaffery tonight, too.
— Illinois has several notable visitors in for tonight's game. The list includes Class of 2022 signee Ty Rodgers, Class of 2024 commit Morez Johnson Jr. and Class of 2024 targets James Brown and Cooper Koch.
***
Illinois isn't the only team with something to play for tonight at State Farm Center. Iowa can lock up a double bye in the Big Ten tournament with a win. The Hawkeyes might also take some joy in playing spoiler in the Illini's pursuit of a share of the regular season title.
The latter might actually carry more weight given the ... let's say ... animosity between these two teams the last few years. As long as Da'Monte Williams and Connor McCaffery are both still around — and they are — there should be a proper level of dislike.
It’s back. #Illini pic.twitter.com/fRo0c8CD4d— Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 6, 2022
***
Is it time to quote Al Michael? Because Nebraska winning at Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon — the Cornhuskers' first win against a top 10 team since 2014 — was at least miracle adjacent.
Nebraska capped its strong final week-plus in the Big Ten with its third straight road victory by taking down Wisconsin 74-73 behind a 26-point game from Alonzo Verge Jr. That the Badgers' Johnny Davis left the game after being injured by a flagrant foul by the Cornhuskers' Trey McGowens didn't help Wisconsin.
The Nebraska win, though, creates a little more drama for tonight's game in Champaign. It was already Senior Night and a top 25 showdown between No. 20 Illinois and No. 24 Iowa. The Cornhuskers taking down the Badgers now means the Illini can win a share of the Big Ten regular season title and grab the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament with a victory against the Hawkeyes.
Illinois is the slight favorite at home — and State Farm Center should be extra wild now — but Iowa is playing some of the best basketball in the Big Ten heading into the final game of the regular season. The Hawkeyes have won eight of their last nine games, and the only blemish was a home loss to Michigan they avenged earlier this week.
The Illini are 6-3 in their last nine games. That includes a home loss to Ohio State. Illinois countered that with road wins at Indiana, Michigan State and Michigan in that span.
