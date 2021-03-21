Gameday Central: Illini fall in second round
It's that time. Follow along all afternoon from Bankers Life Fieldhouse as Illinois tries to secure a spot in the Sweet 16:
***
Can't quit the defensive storyline.
Loyola Chicago has the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in Lucas Williamson. Odds are he squares off against childhood friend Ayo Dosunmu at least some.
"He’ll guard everybody," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "They do so much switching in everything that they do. Or they have done that previously. Ayo’s drawn the best of the best in our league as well. Drew the best of the best against Baylor. I’m not taking anything away from anybody, but Ayo sees that every night. He’s at the top of the scouting report — deservedly so — and Ayo will pick his spots."
Loyola rarely beats themselves. Illini have to put in the work offensively to get high-percentage shots. Ball screens in the middle of the floor, Kofi getting post-position deep, and generating second-chance opps.— Mike LaTulip (@LaTulip_Mike) March 21, 2021
***
The other storyline today beyond it simply being Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago in the second round of the NCAA tournament is the fact both teams are ranked in the top five in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Illini are fifth. The Ramblers are third.
"We’ve seen a good amount of teams that have been top 10 defensively in the Big Ten in terms of the numbers," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I think it’s a matter of execution.k They don’t make mistakes. They’re very handsy. They’ve got great hands. They do a great job in their ball screen coverages of protecting (Cameron) Krutwig.
"They do a great job of playing with high hands. I refer back a lot to the Ohio game who did the same thing. they make passing difficult at times because of their hands. They’re well schooled and they just don’t make a lot of mistakes. You combine that with their tempo on offense, and that’s how you get a team that doesn’t give up a lot of points."
30 minutes until tip-off against Loyola! #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/boTbw97kpk— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 21, 2021
Some defensive numbers to know:
— Loyola ranks second nationally in terms of not allowing its opponents to pull down offensive rebounds. The Ramblers give up just 20.7 percent of available offensive boards. The Illini rank 10th at 22.1 percent. Better make that first shot count.
— Loyola also ranks fifth nationally in free throw rate meaning they don't don't foul that much. Illinois fouls a bit more, ranking 135th in the country. Don't discount that being a product of some wild Big Ten foul fests.
— Illinois has the edge in two-point field goal defense (and opposing effective field goal percentage). Turns out having Kofi Cockburn is a big deal, even if he's just altering shots and not blocking a ton. The Illini's opponents are shooting 44.8 percent on two-pointers.
***
Just had a "I need to be grateful I'm here moment."
Between getting sequestered at the media entrance because I was 20 minutes early, to getting to my seat only to find some random cord hanging in front of it (and my view) to fighting with the Bankers Life Fieldhouse WiFi ... it's been a Sunday.
But I'm here. It's the NCAA tournament. Something I've only experienced once in my professional career (and that was Friday).
So ... grateful to be here.
Illinois is going through its pregame warmup as I type. It's the big men throwing down a bunch of dunks currently, while Andre Curbelo does his tennis ball ballhandling drills.
Also of note, Illinois is wearing its throwback white jerseys again. Fourth game in a row by my count. Considering the Illini have won all of those games, probably not a bad choice. (It's also their best look).
Get up, #Illini Nation! It's Game Day! The fight continues at 11:10 am! pic.twitter.com/ErlkTpDzvz— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 21, 2021
***
The bracket reveal for this year's NCAA tournament delivered plenty of juicy storylines in the Midwest region. Storylines that depend on Illinois continuing its hot streak and winning, but juicy storylines nonetheless.
Now that the Illini avoided "pulling a Virginia" with its first-round beatdown of Drexel, the truly interesting matchups begin.
Like Sunday's second-round opener. First game of the day. Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago. Thank you, March Madness.
All the details for tomorrow's in-state battle. #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/L7lUuoYRhY— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 20, 2021
One of those programs has been to a Final Four in the past four years. It's not the Illini. In a battle for in-state supremacy, recent history is on the Ramblers' side. So is not so recent history. The only national championship won by a team from the state belongs to Loyola, and the Ramblers beat Illinois in 1963 on the way to their title.
So these Illini could deliver some payback for Dave Downey and Co. And they could reassert themselves as the top program in the state. What's been accomplished so far has started that process. With apologies to Sister Jean, Illinois can finish that business with a win in Indianapolis.
A win that would get Illinois to the Sweet 16 for the first time since the 2004-05 team almost won a national title. A Sweet 16 that, depending on the outcome of today's final game, could pit Brad Underwood against his former team. Oklahoma State and its five-star freshman Cade Cunningham play Oregon State and could be waiting next weekend.
Just one of many intriguing matchups in a March that's already mad.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).