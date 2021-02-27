Gameday Central: Illini fend off late Wisconsin charge for road win
Beat writer Scott Richey is back on the road again and live from Madison, Wis. Follow along all afternoon for Illinois vs. Wisconsin updates:
***
Here's what Brad Underwood had to say about Illinois' win against Nebraska yesterday morning ...
"I thought Kofi (Cockburn) was exceptional in the second half," the Illini coach said. "I thought (Trent Frazier's) job defensively was outstanding. To be quite honest, we had some of the best possessions we’ve had in a long time in terms of the ball movement, driving it and kicking it. Going back and evaluating it, to only make four threes — and we had so may good shots — and still score 86 and know Ayo (Dosunmu) wasn’t in that lineup when we did that I was very pleased with (Thursday) night’s performance."
"So that's our goals. To make it to the Final Four and try to win a National Championship. It's definitely right here in front of us. We have a great chance to accomplish everything we've been wishing for." Full @CollegeGameDay interview with @AyoDos_11 and @ReceDavis. pic.twitter.com/LFET7HSOnJ— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 27, 2021
And about today's matchup with Wisconsin ...
"We’ll probably see a team that’s a little bit opposite of what we just saw in terms of having the screws tightened down a little bit," Underwood continued. "A team that beat Northwestern in their last game. They’ve been off a week. They’ll be well prepared and well rested. At least we have some familiarity with them and their personnel and what they’re trying to do. We’ve got to be better in some areas defensively against them, and hopefully we can not turn it over. They’re No. 1 in the country with the fewest turnovers at nine, and we had 18 against them in the first game. We can’t do that on the road and expect to win."
***
Illinois beat Wisconsin by 15 earlier this month in Champaign. What did the Illini do well in that game (other than Ayo Dosunmu putting up a triple-double)?
Freshman guard Adam Miller weighs in.
"I feel like the first time we played them we had a pretty good understanding of what they were going to do," Miller said. "They only scored four points in the post, so we did a pretty good job of locking that down and taking that away from them. That was a big key. We were up huge, so I feel like that was a big key helping us grow a lead on them. We’ve got to do the same thing this go around also."
POLL TIME!When it comes to @IlliniMBB's road blue uniforms ... how superstitious are you about wearing them/not wearing them? #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 27, 2021
***
Just got in at the Kohl Center and set up in the upper reaches of the arena. Missed part of Illinois' pregame warmups since the doors weren't open when I typically like to arrive. Can tell you all that the Illini are in their orange alternates for today's game.
Thought for a second that the road blues might make an appearance simply for the fact that one of the two wins (out of approximately 20 games) Illinois has in the Brad Underwood era in that jersey choice came here in Madison, Wis. Last season to be exact. With Ayo Dosunmu providing the game winner.
No Dosunmu today, of course. He remains out with a facial injury. The Illinois guard made an appearance on College Gameday earlier today in an interview with Rece Davis.
"I'm taking it a day at a time," Dosunmu said about his potential return. "I've been talking to my trainers and talking to my doctors. I really just have it in their hands."
***
Let's just put this out there to start things off. Unless Ayo Dosunmu pulls a Willis Reed — emerging from the locker room in a grand surprise — it's safe to assume Illinois will be playing without its leading scorer and national player of the year candidate today at Wisconsin. He's in Madison, Wis., with the team, but officially ruled out for a second straight game.
Shootaround at the Kohl Center #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/Ef7Q0jKOR9— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 27, 2021
Brad Underwood said Friday morning that Dosunmu's situation hadn't changed from the day prior when he sat out the win against Nebraska with a facial injury. The way Underwood discussed said injury it made it seem like there was more to it than simply the reported broken nose.
Dosunmu's nose was certainly broken when Michigan State's Mady Sissoko clobbered him Tuesday night in East Lansing, Mich. (A Flagrant 2 ejection that has yet to be addressed by the league office). Dosunmu's nose looked broken at least, and he's got a shiner under his right eye.
But if there's more to Dosunmu's injury — Underwood said any head or facial injury is "sensitive" — then the Illini aren't going to do anything to further jeopardize their top player. That's been the consistent message from Underwood.
Battle with the Badgers on deck at 1 pm! #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/bZr6RtjZyA— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 27, 2021
So what does that mean heading into today's game against Wisconsin? Maybe a lot. Dosunmu won the game for Illinois last year in Madison, Wis. — one of his early game winners in what's now a rather lengthy list — and he had his first of two triple-doubles this season against the Badgers in another win earlier this month.
That said, Illinois scored 86 points Thursday night against Nebraska and only made 4 of 23 three-pointers. The Illini are certainly better with Dosunmu — there's absolutely no way to argue that point — but Adam Miller stepped up in the first half against the Cornhuskers. Andre Curbelo nearly had a triple-double of his own. Jacob Grandison killed it on the offensive glass. And Kofi Cockburn dropped 24 points (most of it in the second half).
Illinois has options. A win in Madison isn't out of the question. Particularly when you look at what the Badgers have done this month. Wins against the bottom three teams in the conference. Losses to everybody else (including Illinois).
Another "road kill" at the Kohl Center won't be easy, but it's not impossible.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).