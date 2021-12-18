Gameday Central | Illinois 106, St. Francis (Pa.) 48, FINAL
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all day as Illinois squares off against St. Francis (Pa.):
Let's do a little "scouting" of St. Francis (Pa.) ...
— The Red Flash don't really turn it over much with a turnover percentage (against Division I opponents) of 15.7 percent to rank 29th nationally. Illinois has turned the ball over on 22.4 percent of its possessions, which ranks 312th out of 358 teams in Division I.
— St. Francis is not exactly a defensive wonder. The Red Flash rank 291st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Mostly because teams make a rather high percentage of shots against them. St. Francis' D-I opponents have an effective field goal percentage of 54.8 percent this season (323rd nationally), and they're shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range against the Red Flash (328th nationally). That would seem to bode well for the Illinois trio of Alfonso Plummer, Jacob Grandison and Trent Frazier.
— OK, so this isn't really scouting, but more an examination of just who St. Francis has played to start the season 4-5. Really, 3-5 because one of those wins came against a non-Division I opponent. The Red Flash's best win is actually against a 1-9 Hartford team. Not ideal. Neither is a loss to 4-7 American.
Most of the players from Illinois’ 2001 and 2002 Big Ten championship teams were back in town last night ahead of today’s game and halftime ceremony to celebrate them. Their time together, though, was more about reminiscing about their times together off the court.
The full list of players returning:
- Cory Bradford
- Sean Harrington
- Joe Cross
- Frank Williams
- Sergio McClain
- Marcus Griffin
- Brian Cook
- Lucas Johnson
- Damir Krupalija
- Nate Mast
- Brett Melton
- Walter Young
“I think a lot of times when we get together it’s not so much with the success we had on the court,” Bradford said. “It’s pretty much the bond we had off. When we’re together we pretty much bring up 99 percent of the time everything that happened off the court. We would do anything for each other.”
𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗪𝗶𝘀𝗱𝗼𝗺Glad to have alums, @corybradford13, Joe Cross, Ph.D., and @smharrington24 at practice!#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/Ambsp42uhl— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 17, 2021
Harrington was in full agreement.
“We can remember that season like it was yesterday — all four of those years,” Harrington said. “We were just in a really good time of Illinois basketball. Great teammates, great players, and a lot of success on the court. The memories that we made. The bonds we created in that time have lasted for 20 years. It’s really cool to come back here and watch a game all together in a building where you played and had so many memories.
“It’s been a lot of fun. Cory, Joe and I were sitting there and watching practice (Friday) and telling stories and joking around. All the memories were flooding back. To be able to see each other after all this time will be really cool. To have all of us in one place at the same time doesn’t happen often.”
Last Saturday there was a fairly significant number of Orange Krush members waiting outside State Farm Center when I arrived three hours before the Arizona game. Not so much this morning.
For one, St. Francis (Pa.) isn't exactly the same caliber of opponent. Secondly, it's 36 degrees and kind of misting and just overall a little bit miserable weather wise. It might be a more late arriving Illini crowd (kind of per usual).
🗣 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲!🏀 01’ & 02 Big Ten Champions Reunion 🆚 St. Francis (Pa.)🕓 Noon CT📺 @BigTenNetwork#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/N3LAcS9eif— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 18, 2021
So we'll see what the crowd is like for today's game. The fact finals are complete and winter break has commenced might be a factor, too. The atmosphere was electric last week with a sellout crowd very much engaged with what was happening on the court.
Will today match it?
It's that time of year in college basketball where the pace of games slows down a bit compared to the first month of the season. For Illinois, it means just three more games in 2021 before Big Ten play resumes Jan. 2 at Minnesota.
Good timing, really, after last weekend's loss to a now top 10 Arizona team. Illinois coach Brad Underwood wanted to grind his team in practice — find a little more toughness — and he had the opportunity to do that. Even though it was finals week, that was all the Illini had to contend with. No midweek game presented the chance to get better in the practice gym.
Enter a series of "Brad Underwood practices" as veteran wing Jacob Grandison called them. You can be certain things got a bit intense at Ubben Basketball Complex and State Farm Center this week.
The results of those practices should be apparent this afternoon with a noon tip against St. Francis (Pa.), which is several rungs up the ladder from the St. Francis (Ill.) team the Illini played in their exhibition opener. But for an Illinois squad as healthy as it can be in the moment — Austin Hutcherson is out for the season and there's been no change to Andre Curbelo's status — it should be an opportunity for a "get right" game.
Granted, it wasn't a blowout loss to Arizona. There's not necessarily a lot to "get right" for Illinois, but there are certainly some areas where improvement can be made. Like getting Kofi Cockburn the ball in better position for him to score (fewer passes to his feet) and the Illini big man getting back to his more efficient ways in the post (the Red Flash really don't have anyone that can match up).
