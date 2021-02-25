Keep following along all game with beat writer Scott Richey from State Farm Center:

Plenty has been made about Trent Frazier's dedication to improving defensively. And how dangerous he can be when he's locked in offensively. In fact, I wrote about it ahead of tonight's game.

Guard hasn't decided if he'll use his extra year of eligibility next season to extend his college career, but it's clear of what he's meant to the Illinois program: 'He's such a great teammate, and I respect the heck out of that.'

Here's a bit more from Brad Underwood on his senior guard ...

"Trent has become all about winning," the Illinois coach said. "If he needed to score, he scored. He’s taken great pride in becoming the best defender in the league. He’s become that guy for us. He’s taken a lot of pride in a lot of challenging in taking the other teams’ best guy and and stopping him. Pound-for-pound, he’s probably the best athlete on our campus."

Another video to check out is former Illinois guard turned ESPN college basketball analyst Sean Harrington's pregame breakdown of the Illini's matchup with Nebraska.

Terrific insight, which isn't exactly a surprise.

Ayo Dosunmu, out for tonight's game with a facial fracture, had a pregame message for the Illinois fan base.

"Hey, Illini family," Dosunmu said. "Unfortunately, I'm out for tonight's game. I can't wait to return to play. Thank you so much for all the well wishes and support. Everyone stay safe, wear your mask. I'll be wearing mine."

A trademark of Brad Underwood teams is the timing to peak at the right time. To be playing the best basketball come the end of the season. Tuesday's loss at Michigan State aside — it was the first loss in eight games — the Illini are approaching that best by March territory.

"Not everybody gets better, now," Underwood said. "You see tailspins every year. We try to figure things out early. You might get beat and lose a game or two, but you’ve got to grow. I look back at the Baylor game and see how far we’ve come and it’s like, ‘Whoa.’ We’re a completely different animal now. It’s what we strive to do is be playing our best and be our best as we head toward the tail end of the season."

There's a bit less to smile about today for Illinois basketball. That the Illini are coming off an 81-72 loss at Michigan State is one thing. A disappointing loss, for sure, but a single game in a still successful season.

That it cost Illinois the services of its best player for at least tonight's game against Nebraska is another thing entirely. Ayo Dosunmu won't play against the Cornhuskers after suffering a facial injury — i.e. broken nose if reports are true — in Tuesday's game in East Lansing, Mich. The result of blow to the face by the Spartans' Mady Sissoko.

So what does that mean tonight?

If you remember, Nebraska gave Illinois everything it could handle a couple weeks ago in Lincoln, Neb. Only with Dosunmu scoring the final 10 points of regulation and first five of overtime did the Illini escape Pinnacle Bank Arena with a victory.

No Dosunmu tonight. Who steps up in his place?

Now would seem like the appropriate time for a full game of "No hesitation Trent" for Illinois. It would be fitting for Trent Frazier to ball out for what could be (will be?) his final game at State Farm Center. It's a different kind of Senior Night, of course, with no parents on hand to celebrate their sons and no fans to add to that celebration, but it would be a fitting moment for Frazier, who has re-emerged in the last few weeks as the offensive threat he can be.

The one area of concern regarding Nebraska is the similarity the Cornhuskers have to Michigan State. Nebraska's talent level — even in a down year for Michigan State — isn't the same, but the 'Huskers have a lot of length and showed on Feb. 12 that they play hard.

Will Illinois play for its injured star? Might one of the freshmen guards elevate his game accordingly?

Questions that will be answered soon at State Farm Center.