Gameday Central | Illinois 20, Indiana 16; 2:16 left 4th quarter
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all night from (the other) Memorial Stadium:
No Julian Pearl (and that's still unofficial) certainly changes things for the Illinois offensive line. The left side of the line with Pearl and Isaiah Adams was arguably the strongest in the season opener against Wyoming. Chase Brown did his best running on the edge, and Pearl was a reason for that.
So now Adams will move to left tackle if Pearl is out, and Jordyn Slaughter would get the start at left guard. That's the bonus, of course, of having a guy that operates almost as a sixth starter. Before Adams and Crisler got to campus, Slaughter was projected in that first five coming off the broken ankle he suffered last fall.
Slaughter's really not a step back if he starts. He subbed in during the first half of the Wyoming game, and Illinois had one of its better run blocking (and therefore run game) series. Stay tuned.
Eagle-eyed Martin O'Donnell has noted on Twitter that Illinois left tackle Julian Pearl walked off the field and is not participating in warmups. (No surprise, of course, that O'Donnell was watching the offensive line). So Isaiah Adams has moved from left guard to left tackle, and Jordyn Slaughter has slotted in at left guard.
Indiana provided a depth chart in the press box for tonight's game. Nothing for Illinois, of course. The starters from last week's win against Wyoming were listed instead of an actual depth chart (which we'll never see again in the Bret Bielema era).
The Hoosiers' depth chart, of course, lists its starting quarterback as Jack Tuttle OR Connor Bazelak. Indiana's starting wide receivers, tight end, defensive tackles, linebacker, cornerback, safety and "Bull" are also in an OR situation. So Indiana coach Tom Allen still isn't giving much away.
Some notes from my time down on the field at (the other) Memorial Stadium:
— Keith Randolph Jr. was mostly stretching after going through some drills with the rest of the defensive line, but he also pretended to field punts during the informal warmups. He's the best.
— GCMS grad turned Illinois freshman running back Aidan Laughery is dressed for tonight's game after not playing in the opener against Wyoming.
— Other true freshmen that traveled include: Matthew Bailey, Tyson Rooks, Xavier Scott, Gabe Jacas, James Kreutz, Hunter Whitenack, Hank Beatty and Henry Boyer.
Bret Bielema was up front about what Illinois didn't do after a Week 0 win last season. Win the next one. Any momentum the Illini built by knocking off Nebraska a year ago was stymied by the loss to UTSA.
Illinois is in the same position again tonight. Fresh off an impressive home win against Wyoming, the Illini are on the road for their Big Ten opener. A showdown with Indiana that last happened in Bloomington, Ind., in 2013. A game that both teams need to win.
It's not "must win" of course. Not on Sept. 2. But it's definitely a "better if you don't lose" kind of scenario for both teams. Illinois needs to notch all the early wins it can with the schedule taking a turn for the more difficult when October arrives. Indiana just needs to win following last year's disaster of a season.
Adds a little intrigue to a game that wouldn't move the needle much otherwise between a pair of (close your ears if you're a football coach) basketball schools.
