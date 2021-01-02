Gameday Central: Illinois 21, Purdue 16; 3:44 left in 1st half
Our gameday coverage will continue all late afternoon/evening long with beat writer Scott Richey live from State Farm Center. Keep following along:
***
Purdue doesn't play Trevion Williams and Zach Edey together. Of the Boilermakers' most frequent lineups the last five games, none of them feature a double big man look.
Even so, Illinois is going to need a solid performance from both Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili this afternoon/evening. Bezhanishvili is coming off a not wildly productive, but no less important performance in the Illini's win against Indiana.
"He was instrumental — really on both ends of the court," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Bezhanishvili against the Hoosiers. "It started with a hustle play. It started with a loose ball kind of offensive rebound. He made two great post entires to Kofi in the high-low to get Kofi kind of opened up and going in the middle fo the floor. Obviously, he steps out and hits a three. He was instrumental. The job defensively that he did on Trayce (Jackson-Davis) during that segment was very good as well."
***
Illinois is 4-2 in the Brad Underwood era when wearing its white throwbacks. Certainly better than the road blues, which at 2-20 is the only look with a sub-.500 record.
Gearing up for Purdue... Can you guess what uniforms we are wearing? pic.twitter.com/elcI02cBT7— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 2, 2021
***
Nothing about warmups for today's game has changed for Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk. He's been dressed and on the court before the game since Illinois played Baylor a month ago in Indianapolis.
Full clearance to play, though, didn't come until after the Indiana game for the redshirt freshman forward. So what does that mean? A few thoughts ...
— Don't expect BBV to jump immediately into the rotation. That's doubly true considering Brad Underwood has basically gone with a seven-man rotation and the Illini are 7-3 and ranked in the top 15 nationally.
— It's worth noting that BBV missed the final 20 games last season and the first 10 this year. That's after missing the entire summer ahead of his freshman year. We don't know all he can do. At all.
— That said, the Belgian forward certainly looks the part of a modern power forward. Can he play the part? That's a question that won't be answered today.
— Even if BBV doesn't factor that much into today's game, it's better to have him available than not.
***
Purdue coach Matt Painter has always seemed to have two legit big men he'll rotate throughout the game. Like AJ Hammons and Isaac Haas or Matt Haarms and Trevion Williams.
Even with Haarms decamping as a grad transfer to BYU, Painter still has that duo in Williams and 7-foot-4 freshman Zach Edey.
"This is a team that loves to play through their bigs," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. They've got two very, very big guys who are very talented. This is a team, in saying that, shoots 28 threes a game as well. With (Sasha) Stefanovic, with (Isaiah) Thompson, they can really get going from three.
"Matt (Painter) does an unbelievable job offensively. They’ve got a deep playbook. They run a lot of stuff. But, at the end of the day, you’ve got to do a great job on their bigs. We’ll have to play very well."
***
This is the type of coverage you'll only get by following beat writer Scott Richey on Twitter (@srrichey).
Big news today at State Farm Center. The #Illini are, in fact, wearing the white throwback jerseys with the script "Illinois" on the front.The best look they've got. The "Fighting Illini" throwbacks in any color are tied for second.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 2, 2021
Remember the slime from Double Dare? That's the color of Andre Curbelo's shoes (with orange laces to complete the full on Nickelodeon vibe). #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 2, 2021
***
There will be a note in Sunday's coverage of today's game about the Big Ten making it through the early stages of conference play without postponing or cancelling any games.
That got me looking at the games postponed or canceled just today. There were 30! That included some games I definitely would have watched (if they didn't interfere with being at State Farm Center for Illinois-Purdue).
Here's the full rundown of today's postponed/canceled slate:
Games I would have watched
- Villanova-Xavier
- Duke-Florida State
- Virginia Tech-Virginia
- Illinois State-Valparaiso (sucker for the 'Birds even when they're not very good)
- Saint Louis-UMass
- Arizona State-Washington
- Davidson-VCU
Everything else
- DePaul-St. John's
- Memphis-Temple
- American-Loyola (Md.)
- The Citadel-Western Carolina
- UNC Wilmington-Drexel
- North Florida-Stetson
- Southern Utah-Montana State
- Jacksonville State-SIUE
- Detroit-UIC
- Middle Tennessee-Florida Atlantic
- Prairie View A&M-Southern
- Kent State-Eastern Michigan
- Texas Southern-Alcorn State
- Jackson State-Alabama A&M
- North Alabama-Florida Gulf Coast
- UC San Diego-Cal Poly
- UC Irvine-Cal State Northridge
- Pepperdine-Saint Mary's
- BYU-San Diego
- Loyola Marymount-Santa Clara
- Portland-Pacific
- Miami (Ohio)-Central Michigan
***
Happy New Year! Illinois basketball is back after a few days off between the holidays, and so is our beat writer. Both were needed breaks. Our beat writer is recharged for the resumption of Big Ten action. Today's game against Purdue will show if the Illini are as well.
It's Game Day! The Illini are back in action today against Purdue at 5 pm! #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/GnUtVQDykw— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 2, 2021
Illinois closed out its three games in seven days stretch the day after Christmas with a 69-60 victory against Indiana. That grind-it-out win followed a rather impressive offensive performance in a 98-81 win at Penn State.
The important parallel between those two games? The No. 15 Illini are finding different ways to win. With plenty of shootout victories under their belt, having to adapt to a different style (Indiana did everything possible to slow the pace of the game) and coming out with a win in the process was a good sign for the season moving forward.
Count on Purdue trying to pull off its best Indiana impression. While the Boilermakers have the shooters to keep up in a more offensive-minded game, Matt Painter's crew plays at an even slower pace than the Hoosiers. Like 67.5 possessions per game when it comes to adjusted tempo.
The Illini are averaging about five more possessions per game. It might seem like a small difference, but it's not. More possessions means more chances on the offensive end means potentially more scoring. Five extra possessions, in a league as tight as the Big Ten, is A LOT.
Speaking of the über competitive Big Ten, plenty has happened since Illinois beat Indiana. Maryland upset No. 6 Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. Minnesota continued Michigan State's tumble before losing to the Badgers. Northwestern lost its first conference game (to Iowa), and now Michigan stands alone as the last unbeaten in the conference (both overall and in league play).
So continue to strap in for what should be another wild two-plus months. Taking care of business at home (the goal today for Illinois) is even more important this season when there's less advantage than ever to be playing on your home court.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).