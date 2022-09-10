Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all afternoon/early evening from Memorial Stadium:

***

Illinois will be a little thin up front today defensively against Virginia. Defensive lineman Jamal Woods and outside linebacker Alec Bryant are both out this afternoon. Woods, who suffered a leg injury last week at Indiana, has his right knee wrapped. There was no obvious sign of injury for Bryant.

The Illini aren't exactly loaded, depth wise, at either position. The defensive tackle rotation basically comes down to three guys for two spots in Keith Randolph Jr., Johnny Newton and GCMS product Bryce Barnes. It's kind of the same deal at outside linebacker with Seth Coleman, Ezekiel Holmes and Gabe Jacas.

We'll see if that's enough.

***

Just thought I'd throw this out there ...

THIS DATE IN HISTORY: The last ACC team to visit Memorial Stadium was North Carolina six years ago. The Tar Heels won 48-23, and Mitch Trubisky tricked everyone (except me) into thinking he was a good quarterback.

***

How many carries will be too many for Chase Brown today? The way the Illinois coaches talked about it since Brown's 36 at Indiana it won't be that many.

I still might set the over/under at 28 1/2 carries. And seriously consider taking the over. Because what happens when Brown is the only Illini running back that can effectively move the ball? Will Bret Bielema and Barry Lunney Jr. bite the bullet and just keep giving him the ball?

I'd lean toward saying yes. To quote Herm Edwards, "You play to win the game." Chase Brown running the ball gives Illinois a better shot at that.

Managing Brown's carries a priority Illinois' running back depth being tested early in the season

That doesn't mean the rest of the Illinois running backs can just coast. The team would be better off if Reggie Love III or Chase Hayden or maybe even true freshman Aidan Laughery could do something (anything) in the offense.

Laughery is dressed again for this game, and the Gibson City native might actually play. Bielema said he wasn't comfortable putting the GCMS grad in at Indiana since he wasn't cleared until that Wednesday. A full week to prepare for Virginia creates a different scenario, and Laughery's speed could provide a new wrinkle to the Illini offense.

***

Illinois missed a golden opportunity last week at Indiana. A chance to start the season 2-0 ... and based off the line for today's game against Virginia perhaps a 3-0 start.

But it was not to be. The Hoosiers basically drove the length of the field in a picture perfect 2-minute drive, scored the go-ahead touchdown and gave the Illini 23 seconds to try and redeem themselves. (Spoiler alert: It wasn't enough time).

So Illinois enters today's game against Virginia with a 1-1 record and as a 3 1/2-point favorite. The Cavaliers are 1-0 after starting the Tony Elliott era with a Week 1 win against Richmond.

Virginia ran roughshod over Illinois last year in Charlottesville, Va. The good news for the Illini? Jelani Woods doesn't play until tomorrow. The former UVA tight end is now on the Indianapolis Colts. Last year Woods caught five passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Cavaliers' 42-12 victory. He was maybe never not open down the seam.

The bad news for Illinois? The guy that threw those passes to Woods (and many more for 405 total yards) is back. Brennan Armstrong did what he wanted last year against the Illini defense at Scott Stadium, and his ability to extend plays with his legs can be troublesome.

So it might be a slightly different Virginia team (particularly on the coaching front after Bronco Mendenhall's surprise resignation), but no less a challenge for Illinois.

Meanwhile, this is also happening today. The game day experience also continues to be a challenge in Champaign.