CHAMPAIGN -- It wasn't always pretty, but a shorthanded Illinois topped Jackson State 71-47 on Tuesday night at State Farm Center in the first game of the 2021-22 season.
The Illini played Tuesday without a suspended Kofi Cockburn and a trio of injured guards in Andre Curbelo, Trent Frazier and Austin Hutcherson. Jacob Grandison led Illinois with 20 points and five rebounds, and Coleman Hawkins added 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.
The Illini (1-0) will return to action at 8 p.m. Friday against Arkansas State.
Some technical difficulties have made second half updates challenging from State Farm Center. Here's what you've missed ...
It's been something of a two-man show for Illinois after halftime. Jacob Grandison has injected some stability into the Illini offense, which makes sense given he's one of the oldest, most experienced players on the court. And Coleman Hawkins continues to do it all for Illinois. Those two have combined for 30 of Illinois' 57 points, and are responsible for the lead reaching 25 points in the second half.
Here's what we know after one half of Illinois basketball in the 2021-22 season ...
-- This team is probably better with Kofi Cockburn, Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier on the floor. (This is sarcasm).
-- Zero playmakers on the floor for the Illini was fine when Jackson State was turning it over basically every possession. Not so much when the turnovers subsided and Illinois couldn't get any good looks.
-- Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is a thing. The backup big has five points and five rebounds. You can argue he's been the second-best player on the court behind Coleman Hawkins, who has eight points, five rebounds and two assists.
-- Omar Payne can finish lobs with authority. It's everything else that's a question mark for the Florida transfer.
-- RJ Melendez has shown some flashes. Luke Goode, too. Not a bad official debut for the Illini freshmen.
Just an incredible number of Jackson State turnovers so far in the first half. Eleven of them, actually, that Illinois has turned into 12 points. Add in the fact the Tigers are shooting just 25 percent from the field, and there's a reason the Illini are leading 21-7.
The Illinois defense has shown some real energy and effort. The offense is ... trying ... but it is simply a bit haphazard with the top three options (Kofi Cockburn, Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier) on the bench and unavailable.
A few things to mention from the first 5 minutes of tonight's game. Illinois is playing some haphazard offense, but five points off three Jackson State turnovers has the Illini leading 10-0 at the first media timeout.
This is not clean, well-executed basketball. It probably shouldn't be. Not with the Illini playing without their top three ball handlers and their All-American center.
Da'Monte Williams and Coleman Hawkins are running the offense for Illinois so far. To mixed results, but an early 10-0 lead is an early 10-0 lead.
So the dynamic of tonight's game has obviously changed with Illinois' three best players (and a fourth that could, honestly, be right there) not playing. But the game goes on. Here's what Illinois coach Brad Underwood had to say about Jackson State:
"They’ve got, in Jonas James, a young man who is a veteran point guard," the Illini coach said. "He is speed on speed. He’s got tremendous burst. He’s got great speed and a great knack of getting in the paint. A team that is unique in terms of their pace of play. They’re extremely slow. They’re an extremely athletic team that plays extremely slow. That doesn’t mean they won’t run in transition. They will, but their pace of play is one of the slowest in the country.
"Their coach does an unbelievable job of getting his guys to play extremely tough and extremely aggressive. They do that on the offensive glass. It will be a great test for our guys — especially without Kofi (Cockburn).
"I’m really looking for offensive execution because they’re going to throw a lot of defenses at us. They’ll pick up at full court. They’ll three-quarter court 1-2-2. They’ll play a little bit of matchup zone. Handling those early are always interesting pieces. We spent a good amount of time on the press, which we always do, but I’m always very conscious of teams playing zones early. We spent a lot of time — even dating back to the summer — on zone offense. How you handle those things are up front at the top of the priority list."
Illinois is down its top three "point guards" with Andre Curbelo, Trent Frazier and Austin Hutcherson all unavailable for tonight's season opener against Jackson State. That creates, obviously, quite the quandary.
Who's going to run the Illini offense?
Look for Brad Underwood to go with a point guard-by-committee approach. Da'Monte Williams will have the ball in his hands. So will Jacob Grandison. Maybe even Coleman Hawkins. Freshman Brandin Podziemski is an option, too, but he's been essentially 14th on what's a 15-deep roster when healthy.
Heck of a way to start a season. Could be better by Friday's game against Arkansas State, though, with all three of Curbelo, Frazier and Hutcherson considered day-to-day.
A quick update with warmups officially starting and some official word from Illinois ...
-- Andre Curbelo is in concussion protocol and is OUT for tonight's season opener against Jackson State.
-- Trent Frazier (shoulder) and Austin Hutcherson (tailbone) also OUT for the game.
-- Kofi Cockburn, of course, is also OUT as he starts his three-game suspension.
A couple notes to get us started ...
-- Both Trent Frazier and Austin Hutcherson were out on the court in street clothes while the rest of the team was at least in game shorts. That does not bode well for either playing tonight against Jackson State.
Hutcherson has a bruised tail bone following a fall in practice the day before the final exhibition game. Frazier injured what looked to be his right shoulder in that game against IUP.
-- Then there's this, from the Illinois State Police: "Work continues to be done on I-57 South at Milepost 235.5 (just north of I-72) in Champaign County. A significant traffic backup has occurred. Please avoid this area, especially local traffic and seek an alternate route to your destination. Expect long waits and unexpected stopping in this area for the next 1.5 to 2 hours as recovery efforts continue."
So if you're still planning on coming to tonight's game (and might take I-57 to get to Champaign), you'll want to go a different way. Exit onto I-74 and choose a different route.
-- State Farm Center slow jams is still a thing. Jackson State is the only team on the court, and it's been a mix of WHAM!, Brian McKnight and Adele so far for the pregame music.
Good evening from State Farm Center.
This is sort of a momentous occasion. Not only is today the first day of the 2021-22 college basketball season (great news), but it will happen with fans in the stands (terrific news). The empty arenas of last season were, in a word, eerie.
Now, it will just be loud. Mainly because there is palpable excitement for this Illinois basketball team. Why not? The Illini are ranked No. 11 in the country, have a pair of potential All-Americans in Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo and then follow that with the deepest roster coach Brad Underwood has had since he arrived in Champaign.
Part of that depth, of course, will be put to the test tonight against Jackson State. Cockburn is serving the first of his three-game suspension for selling team gear this past June. Coleman Hawkins and Omar Payne ... the stage is yours.
