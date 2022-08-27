Follow along all afternoon for updates from Memorial Stadium:
The line for today's game moved to Illinois as a 14-point favorite as kickoff approaches. So apparently enough Illini fans (or just casual gamblers) hammered Illinois to cover the initial 10-point line. The four-point shift should balance out some of the money. A dollar or two might be tossed Wyoming's way.
This game, though, will be a perfect example of how the transfer portal can impact a Group of Five program. Wyoming with its top quarterback, running back, wide receiver, best two cornerbacks and best two defensive ends would have shrunk Illinois' perceived advantage. It might have even made sense to bet on the Cowboys — regardless of the line.
Except none of those seven players is on the Wyoming roster. All but former quarterback Levi Williams transferred to Power Five programs. Williams went to Utah State where his girlfriend is on the volleyball team. Tough situation for Craig Bohl ... and the reason Illinois is the favorite to win this afternoon.
To my (not) surprise, I arrived in the Memorial Stadium press box and was not greeted by a depth chart. Not for Illinois. Not for Wyoming. All depth charts haven't gone the way of the dodo, but I don't think we'll see them in Champaign again during the Bret Bielema era.
So based on things I've seen and heard in the last month or so, here's how I see the depth chart playing out. Unofficially, of course, with some guys honestly the backup for a couple spots. Plus, there will be more than 11 positions for defense because Ryan Walters uses multiple formations:
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tommy DeVito, Art Sitkowski
Running back: Chase Brown, Josh McCray
Wide receiver: Isaiah Williams, Kody Case
Wide receiver: Casey Washington, Miles Scott
Wide receiver: Pat Bryant, Brian Hightower
Tight end: Tip Reiman, Luke Ford
Left tackle: Julian Pearl, Isaiah Adams (or maybe Josh Gesky/Zach Barlev)
Left guard: Isaiah Adams, Jordyn Slaughter
Center: Alex Pihlstrom, Josh Kreutz
Right guard: Zy Crisler, Jordyn Slaughter
Right tackle: Alex Palczewski, Isaiah Adams (or maybe Josh Gesky/Zach Barlev)
DEFENSE
Defensive tackle: Keith Randolph, Bryce Barnes
Nose guard: Calvin Avery, TeRah Edwards
Defensive tackle: Johnny Newton, Jamal Woods
Outside linebacker: Seth Coleman, Alec Bryant
Outside linebacker: Ezekiel Holmes, Gabe Jacas
Inside linebacker: Tarique Barnes, Isaac Darkangelo
Inside linebacker: Calvin Hart Jr., Isaac Darkangelo
Cornerback: Devon Witherspoon, Terrell Jennings
Cornerback: Taz Nicholson, Tyler Strain/Tyson Rooks
Strong safety: Sydney Brown, Matthew Bailey
Free safety: Kendall Martin, Quan Martin
Nickel back: Quan Martin, Tailon Leitzsey
Curious about how Illinois will fare in Bret Bielema's second season as coach? The answers will start coming this afternoon after spring practices, summer workouts and fall camp didn't really give much of a glimpse (other than what the coaches and players had to say) about what this Illini team will actually look like.
At least we know the starting quarterback. (Not like it was some huge surprise). Tommy DeVito was always going to be the guy. There was a quarterback competition — of sorts — this fall with a healthy Art Sitkowski in the mix, but DeVito had the upper hand. He got all the first team reps in spring ball and apparently still got the bulk of them in camp.
There's some real responsibility on DeVito's shoulders. Chase Brown is Chase Brown. Josh McCray is Josh McCray. The Illinois run game projects to be strong again. The passing game has to be better. It's not all on DeVito, of course. The Illini wide receivers have to, you know, create separation and get open (not always their strong suit last year).
The responsibility on DeVito's shoulders is doubled on first-year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.'s shoulders. Bielema made the change after one season — firing Tony Petersen and hiring Lunney — because the Illinois offense ranked among the nation's bottom 15 teams or so in both scoring and total offense. Not ideal.
So today we'll find out what that offense can do and if Ryan Walters' defense can use last year's progressive improvement as a springboard into more success even after losing guys like Kerby Joseph and Owen Carney Jr. Plenty to keep an eye on this afternoon at Memorial Satdium.
