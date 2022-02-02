Gameday Central | Illinois 40, Wisconsin 34; 2:25 left 1st half
Couldn't make it to tonight's game? Beat writer Scott Richey braved the winter weather and will have you covered for updates all night long:
A little more from Illinois coach Brad Underwood on facing Wisconsin:
"We get one of the best teams in the country coming in here. They’re a team that’s a little different than last year. They’re playing a little more open, a little faster. (Johnny) Davis has made an incredible jump from his freshman to his sophomore year, and then Brad Davison is playing at an all-conference level. This is a very, very good Wisconsin basketball team.
"They’re typical. They’ll post everybody. They’ve got 5-men who will shoot it. Davis is a high usage guy. He’s getting 17, 18, 19 clips up every night. He’s got an opportunity to go whenever he needs to go, and he’s so athletic and very strong. You’ve got to make everything difficult for him. We’ll have to play awfully well to win."
𝘉𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘭𝘦 𝘍𝘰𝘳 𝘍𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵
Illinois has found itself in a series of close games in the last few weeks. That includes beating Michigan State and Northwestern last week by a combined four points. The Illini's double overtime loss to Purdue was also close, and only late rallies turned close games against Maryland (the home game) and Nebraska into Illinois wins.
Wisconsin is 10-1 in close games this season.
"Davis and Davison," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said was the key to the Badgers' success in close games. That would be national player of the year contender Johnny Davis and been-around-forever guard Brad Davison.
"There’s no secret," Underwood continued. "Those guys get the ball, and they get the ball in their spots and they've delivered Johnny is an elite mid-range scorer. He does it from all three levels. He does it from the three and he does it in post-ups. Then Brad closes games out at the free throw line, and he’s made timely shots. That’s a pretty good recipe for winning when you’ve got more than one guy capable of sealing a game."
Illinois freshman guard Brandin Podziemski was just the fourth Illini recruit out of the state of Wisconsin. Ever. The Muskego, Wis., native also really wasn't recruited by the "hometown" Badgers either.
Podziemski wasn't all that interested in that particular storyline heading into Wednesday's game.
"It’s just another game," he said. "I don’t worry about. People have said, ‘Wisconsin this, Wisconsin that.’ It’s OK. It’s another game. That’s how I look at it."
There's some added significance to tonight's game other than it's Illinois-Wisconsin in February. Let's see ...
— Both teams are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.
— Both teams are tied for first in the Big Ten.
— This is the first of three straight Quad I opportunities for the Illini, who kind off need some help on that front i.e. their NCAA tournament résumé.
Illinois' approach in facing the Badgers?
"We’re approaching it the same way we approach every other game — with intent," Illini junior center Kofi Cockburn said. "We respect every team in the Big Ten, so it doesn’t really matter if we’re playing for first place or not. We try to bring it every day and just play the right way."
The doors at State Farm Center opened about 30 minutes ago. There's only one section that's full ... the Orange Krush. The poor weather didn't hurt attendance by the Illinois students.
The Krush are the loudest bunch anyway, but it might all be on them tonight as Illinois takes on Wisconsin.
Neither rain nor sleet nor snow was keeping Illinois and Wisconsin from putting first place in the Big Ten on the line in tonight's matchup at State Farm Center. Mostly because the Badgers got to town in the early evening hours Monday. They might not get back to Madison, Wis., tonight, but basketball will be played in Champaign.
Potentially terrific basketball. It's a top 25 matchup at State Farm Center with No. 18 Illinois facing No. 11 Wisconsin. First place in the Big Ten is also on the line with both teams entering the game 8-2 in conference play.
The only question is how many fans will see it in person. The roads in Champaign and Urbana were snow covered. The interstates leading into C-U might have been even worse (mostly for the jackknifed semis).
The last time there was a snow game like this, about 4,000 fans made it to the game. Will tonight's crowd be any bigger? More than 14,000 tickets had been sold — a near sellout — and yesterday Illinois coach Brad Underwood urged fans to make it to the game if they could so safely.
The matchup between national player of the year candidates Kofi Cockburn and Johnny Davis might be worth the trip by itself. The likely return of Andre Curbelo — he's in uniform and warming up — doesn't hurt the fun meter either.
