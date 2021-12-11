Gameday Central | Illinois 42, Arizona 38; Halftime
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all afternoon/evening from State Farm Center for the biggest game of the season to date:
***
Time for some more data. Arizona ranks ninth nationally in adjusted tempo per Ken Pomeroy. The Wildcats at their peak in terms of pace? They're getting approximately 74 possessions per game. Illinois is 149th nationally at just shy of 69 possessions per game in adjusted tempo.
So Arizona is going to run. That's where projected first round pick Bennedict Mathurin is at his best. Illinois playing without sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo? Don't count on the Illini trying to turn today's game into a run-and-gun affair. Will they push the tempo when the situation calls for it? Sure, but it won't necessarily be a primary focus.
It's the throwback script "Illinois" jerseys for the #Illini today against Arizona. Alternating throwbacks is the way to go.Also, Brandin Podziemski just beat fellow freshman RJ Melendez to the court, so he's still first.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 11, 2021
***
Here's a couple of statistical matchup notes that could make a huge difference in today's game.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is averaging 22.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game and shooting a fairly impressive 65.4 percent from the field. Defensively, Arizona ranks first nationally in effective field goal percentage at 39.5 percent. That includes ranking first in opponents' two-point field goal percentage at 38.4 percent. You know, where Cockburn does his most damage.
***
This is admittedly a bit subjective, but Illinois hasn't played this high profile of a nonconference home game — not required by essentially just the Big Ten/ACC Challenge — in the last 25 years. The top of that list, of course, probably has to be the Wake Forest game where the Illini knocked off the No. 1 team in the country.
But a non-Challenge game? This is the one. The last was probably a home game against Gonzaga on Dec. 3, 2010, but that was before Gonzaga was, you know, Gonzaga. Then there's the Dec. 8, 2005, game that brought Georgetown — and Roy Hibbert and Jeff Green — to Champaign. But the pickings after that are slim. A Chris Mihm-led Texas team played at then Assembly Hall on Dec. 20, 1997.
Let's just say these type of games are rare. So enjoy it. (And cross your fingers Brad Underwood gets another intriguing home-and-home set up for the next couple seasons).
***
This.
This is the type of game that should dominate the first month of the college basketball season. Historic program vs. historic program. And definitely on campus.
Neutral sites are fine for Feast Week. Sign me up for a trip to Hawaii or the Bahamas or Las Vegas (next year!). Otherwise, play high profile games on campus sites. Make it a home-and-home to balance the scales. Just do it.
That's how college basketball breaks through in a month that's not March. Create intriguing matchups, and the networks will gobble them up for primetime viewing.
🗣 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲!🏀 Stripe State Farm Center🆚 #11 Arizona🕓 4:00 PM CT📺 FOX#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/WhH1JNAF4V— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 11, 2021
Illinois and Arizona understood the assignment. The Illini played in Tucson, Ariz., two years ago in an extended trip to Arizona that included a game at Grand Canyon. Now, after a COVID delay last December, the Wildcats are returning the favor.
More of this. As much as possible.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).