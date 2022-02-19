Gameday Central | Illinois 51, Michigan State 41; 11:51 left 2nd half
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey from East Lansing, Mich., all afternoon:
***
As much as Brad Underwood lamented his team's lack of energy and effort against Rutgers on Wednesday and discussed how they'd need it today at Michigan State, the Illinois coach wasn't planning on changing his approach to get that out of his team. Mostly because that's the Illini's normal setting.
"It’s as much mental as it is physical," Underwood said. "A lot of conversations and not accepting (lack of effort). RJ (Melendez0 has been terrific. Coleman (Hawkins) was terrific. They gave us life and gave us some energy. Trent (Frazier) is very consistent. Da’Monte (Williams), Jake (Grandison), (Alfonso) Plummer, those guys have got to rise to Trent’s level. I’m tired of watching them get exploited (defensively).
"To be honest, Kofi (Cockburn) hasn’t been guarding any good. We’re making too much of his double-doubles when that son of a gun should be getting 25 rebounds a night. We’ve got to get more from him. As a leader of this team and one of the best players in the country, he’s got to give us more. It’s every single person. It’s not just one."
***
Kofi Cockburn is unique.
***
Some news and notes ahead of today's game:
— Illinois is 2-3 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Both wins have come at home against Michigan State and Wisconsin. The Illini also lost at home to Arizona and Purdue and then again on the road against the Boilermakers.
— The Illini have lost four straight games at Michigan State and haven't beaten the Spartans at the Breslin Center since 2015.
— Today's game at Michigan State is the first of four Quad I opportunities for Illinois in its final five games. The only one that doesn't meet that standard is the March 3 home game against Penn State (a Quad III).
— Illinois is one win away from its 12th Big Ten victory. The Illini are aiming to win at least 12 conference games in three straight years for just the third time in school history, joining the 1951-53 and 1987-89 stretches.
— Kofi Cockburn is still the only player in the country averaging at least 21 points and 10 rebounds this season.
— Trent Frazier is one three-pointer away from 300 career threes, and one steal shy of 200 career steals. (He's had a full fifth season, of course, to accumulate those stats).
***
Just spent a little time talking with ESPN analyst Jay Williams. Look for some of what he had to say in Sunday's News-Gazette was part of my gameday coverage. We talked about where the Illini stand with basically two weeks left in the regular season, the Big Ten race, Kofi Cockburn's chances at the next level and what Ayo Dosunmu is doing for the Chicago Bulls.
Williams had some interesting insight into Dosunmu's rookie season. The former Duke point guard was part of the "Baby Bulls" in the early 2000s along with Jamal Crawford, Tyson Chandler and Eddy Curry. Dosunmu has a different situation as a rookie with the ability to play next to (and learn from) guys like DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine.
Be sure to check out Sunday's N-G for more.
***
The amount of time Illinois coach Brad Underwood dedicated during his Friday morning Zoom discussing the toughness and edge his team needs to play with made it pretty clear where his focus was heading into today's game at Michigan State.
For good reason. The Illini basically got punked on Wednesday at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights played with the level of toughness Underwood expects from his team. The Illini did not.
And today isn't a day to be lacking on the toughness front. Michigan State is known for that style — and these Spartans have to lean into it even more without the elite level talent like a Jaren Jackson Jr. or Miles Bridges. Max Christie might be that at some point, but he isn't quite there just yet.
Then there's the fact Michigan State is in the midst of its own unimpressive stretch of basketball. The Spartans have lost three of their last four games and five of their last nine. Think they won't be pushing for a win?
Throw in the Big Ten title implications — Illinois is still right in the thick of things; Michigan State isn't out just yet — and today's game takes on that much more importance. Underwood will say it's only important because it's the one right in front of his team, but, big picture, the Illini could really stand to leave East Lansing, Mich., with a W.
