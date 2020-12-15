As always, beat writer Scott Richey will be quite active on the Twitter during tonight's game. Right here at IlliniHQ.com, too, so make sure to keep following along.
***
Expected starters for both teams tonight ...
Illinois:
Trent Frazier
Adam Miller
Ayo Dosunmu
Da'Monte Williams
Kofi Cockburn
Minnesota:
Marcus Carr
Gabe Kalscheur
Both Gach
Isaiah Ihnen
Liam Robbins
Tip in ~15 minutes from State Farm Center.
***
Tonight is game one of Illinois' 20-game Big Ten slate. Or 21 if the Illini can replace the canceled UT Martin game with a conference opponent for a game that wouldn't count in the league standings.
As if 20 conference games wasn't a difficult enough challenge.
New season, lock in. #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/jwtVjeOERy— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 15, 2020
"I woke up (Tuesday) morning and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, 20 of these things,'" Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It’s what we play for. We play for a Big Ten championship. We’ve never shied away from with any of our teams here. That’s the goal. If you’re good enough to win a Big Ten championship in this league, you’ve got a chance to win the national championship. It’s 20 long, grueling nights.
"There’s going to be ups and downs. There’s going to be hiccups. That doesn’t have anything to do with COVID. That just has to do with an elite league with elite teams and elite players and elite coaches. We’ve got to grind for the next 3 1/2 months, but it is exciting. There’s a different air about these games and a different feel, and there’s a little more familiarity with opponents and the name across the front. It makes it all exciting, and it makes it all very challenging. It gets to be very tedious at times, but that’s what we’re here for."
***
Braggin' Rights was not Illinois' best effort on Saturday in Columbia, Mo. That it was only a three-point game was testament to Ayo Dosunmu going into "OK, I'll carry you guys" mode and dropping a game-high 36 points.
Illini coach Brad Underwood addressed Saturday's loss Monday afternoon during his day-before-gameday Zoom.
"When we make teams shoot contested shots, we’re really good," he said. "The defensive efficiency was a 0.6, which is off the chart, shooter contested shots. But we can’t make mistakes by fouling, and then they hurt is in transition, which was something we had not been hurt by.
"Compound that by missed free throws, and it turned into a struggle just to get back into the game. Ayo did what the best player in the country does. When your team is down, we put the ball in his hands. He created an opportunity for us to get back in the game."
Illinois' other big issue beside not being able to run good offense other than "Iso Ayo" was the fouls. The Illini committed 25 of them. While there were some iffy calls from the officials, Illinois earned more than its fair share of those calls.
"We committed some bad fouls," Underwood said. "We committed some fouls we cannot commit on live ball dribbles when they’re not going to shoot. It’s one of the things we’re going to get challenged with (tonight). Minnesota is top 15 in fouls drawn. That’s one of the areas we’ve got to shore up defensively."
***
A few early notes from State Farm Center:
— Per usual, Ayo Dosunmu was the first Illinois player on the court to get some shots up before wamups really begin.
— Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk was next. The redshirt freshman forward is dressed and getting in some work (like he did for the Baylor, Duke and Missouri games). He's been on a minute restriction, practice included, so his return to the court from another foot injury has been slow.
— Illinois is wearing its regular home white jerseys. It's a fine look. Nothing too special. It is notable, however, that the Illini haven't broken out any of their throwbacks yet. Both versions (white script Illinois and orange Flyin' Illini) are their two best.
***
It's been 2 1/2 weeks since Illinois got the opportunity to play at State Farm Center. Home court advantage isn't what it used to be, of course, but not being on the road does have its advantages.
That gap between home games — filled with games on a neutral site in Indy against Baylor then at Duke and at Missouri — happened because of a cancellation. The Illini should have had a home game this month. They didn't because of COVID-19 issues at UT Martin.
The pandemic, of course, has cut a rather wide swath through the college basketball landscape. Multiple teams have already played their nonconference maximum of seven games. Other teams haven't played at all. Like DePaul, the only power conference program with a 0-0 record to date.
Illinois managed to play six nonconference games. Unless Brad Underwood changes his mind, that will be it. Big Ten play has begun — or in Illinois' case will begin at 6 p.m. at State Farm Center against Minnesota.
Big Ten Game Day! pic.twitter.com/GWZ55BQQhL— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 15, 2020
Big Ten play is all Underwood wanted. Every team under the same COVID-19 protocols. Perhaps the safest approach possible when you consider basketball is still an indoor contact sport happening in a pandemic.
The Illini enter today's showdown with the Gophers (who left Minneapolis for the first time this season for the game) coming off a Braggin' Rights loss at Missouri. Disappointing? Sure. The end of the world? For some fans, maybe, but not Underwood. The goal is to compete and contend for a Big Ten championship. That's still on the table, with Minnesota providing the first test.
So buckle up. It's going to be a grueling, 2 1/2-month, 20-game meat grinder of a Big Ten schedule. College basketball at its best.
