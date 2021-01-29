Keep following along with beat writer Scott Richey all night from State Farm Center:
***
Last year's regular season finale between Illinois and Iowa ended in a 78-76 Illini victory thanks, in no small part, to Kofi Cockburn blocking Luka Garza's potential game-tying shot at the buzzer.
"I see clips of it every now and then, but I really haven’t thought about it," the Illinois sophomore center said. "Like coach tells me all the time, ‘Great players make great plays.’ I feel like I was put in that situation to make a good play to win the game for my team. I feel like if Ayo was put in that situation he would have done the same thing."
***
Luka Garza gets a lot of the attention when Iowa basketball is discussed. For a good reason. But the Hawkeyes' big man isn't the only weapon at coach Fran McCaffery's disposal.
"(Joe) Wieskamp is having a phenomenal year," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "An improved player, if you can imagine that. This is a deep team. They go 10, 11 deep. They’re mixing up their defenses as Fran always does, but they’re a team you've got to make take hard shots. They’re going to make some, and you’ve got to keep the foot on the gas yourself as you move onto the offensive side. They’re going to score points. They’re very gifted that way."
***
Illinois hasn't played since Jan. 19. Iowa hasn't played since Jan. 21. An unfortunate quirk of a college basketball season in a pandemic.
"I would think there’s going to be a great amount of energy," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We probably got the proper amount of rest and the proper amount of practice. I would think they’ve done the same thing. … I think that’s one of the best things about this is you get healed up a little bit in some areas. You could also be a little rusty. We’ll see how the game flows and how it starts, but I think it will be a high energy game."
GAME DAY! #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/9K9P7zlOqV— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 29, 2021
***
A few early notes from State Farm Center ...
— Let's start with the most important: Illinois is wearing its orange throwbacks tonight against Iowa. The Hawkeyes will counter with all black.
— I suppose more notable is the fact Iowa will be without redshirt sophomore guard C.J. Fredrick, who is out with a lower leg injury. The Hawkeyes still have more shooters to spread around Luka Garza, but losing Fredrick is a big deal. He's shooting 50 percent from three-point range and putting up 9.1 points per game.
— Adam Miller died his hair blond.
— Backup center Jermaine Hamlin his back, or at least dressed for tonight's game.
***
Illinois-Iowa is the new hot rivalry in the Big Ten. One with an undercurrent of some historical dislike. Looking at you, Bruce Pearl.
The rivalry will play out in front of an empty State Farm Center this season. Unfortunate.
Tonight would have been one of those nights at State Farm Center. The ones where Illini Nation left with their ears ringing and voices hoarse. We will have more opportunities for these nights with you in the future. But for now, thanks for the support from home 🧡 Beat Iowa 💙 pic.twitter.com/EcRJoqSAYF— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 30, 2021
"These are games that become great for college basketball," Illinois coach Brad Underwood sad. "They become great for fan bases. Can you imagine what this building would be like (tonight) at 8 o’clock and the excitement and the energy?
"They’re a top 10 team. You’ve got to have a good team to go compete against a top 10 team. To have a rivalry, you’ve got to have it heated. You’ve got to have good teams. To me, that’s what makes college basketball really special. I know the job (Iowa coach Fran McCaffery) does is unbelievable. They compete. He’s got competitive kids, and so do we.
"We’re going to show up for 40 minutes and throw it up. Whoever’s got more points at the end is going to be happy, and the other is going to be pissed. That’s the way it works in a great rivalry."
***
Who can forget the last time Illinois and Iowa played? The events of the past 10 months, of course, have made that simple March 8 regular season finale stand out just a bit more.
Illinois' win clinched what turned out to be a useless double bye in the Big Ten tournament after the whole thing was canceled because of the early days of what is still the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But that game remains memorable nonetheless.
Let's count the ways ...
— The Illini and Hawkeyes had no use for each other. That sentiment was verbalized by Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu. The word "hate" might have slipped in there.
— Illinois' Da'Monte Williams going nose-to-nose with Iowa's Connor McCaffery as they, let's say, traded the opposite of pleasantries is now a lasting image in the lore of the Illini program.
— The win and (albeit unneeded) double bye was still a step forward for an Illinois program that had grown accustomed to playing on the opening day of the Big Ten tournament. And by opening day, everyone really means "play-in day."
— State Farm Center was packed. Another sellout at the end of a string of them in a season where Illinois basketball returned to prominence and captured the fan base once more. Plus, the Orange Krush trolling Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was the epitome of gamesmanship. (Unless you root for the Hawkeyes. Then you probably thought it was unsportsmanlike. My response to that sentiment? Deal with it).
Beat Iowa. pic.twitter.com/PdJNKcxaoC— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 29, 2021
It was a memorable game in a restored rivalry. A real rivalry tinged with animosity. Not a "rivalry" based on geography or other flimsy narratives.
We'll see what the Illinois-Iowa rivalry brings to State Farm Center tonight. The place will be empty per COVID-19 normal. No raucous crowd. No Orange Krush at the top of its game. We're worse off for that, but still about to be treated to the type of game that makes college basketball what it is.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).