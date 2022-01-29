Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey the rest of this afternoon from Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston as Illinois and Northwestern square off in Big Ten action:

Northwestern guard Boo Buie has scored in double figures in every Big Ten game the Wildcats have played this season, including a conference high of 22 in a loss to Penn State. Buie has it in him to light up Big Ten teams. (Just see the 30-burger he dropped on Indiana last year).

Against Illinois? He went scoreless last season in Evanston and had just nine points in the rematch in Champaign.

Illini coach Brad Underwood is still high on what Buie can be, though, and how dangerous he might be against his team.

"He’s tremendous in transition," Underwood said of Buie. "He’s got a green light. (Northwestern coach Chris Collins) has given him the opportunity to go score the ball. He’s had 30-point games in conference games in his career. He’s very effective off of ball screens. He’s got great range, and he’s added a nice mid-range game where he gets downhill and can put a lot of pressure on bigs. With Pete Nance and Ryan Young he’s got two bigs who can set screens and shoot it a little bit."

Luke Goode had what you can argue was his breakout performance of the season in Tuesday's win against Michigan State.

Will that mean more playing time for the freshman guard today against Northwestern and moving forward this season? Seems like it might.

"Anything that helps us win," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I think there’s a different feel for every game, but he’s a young man that works his tail off and has produced. I don’t go into a game thinking, ‘Hey, I’m going to play him or I’m going to play him.’ It’s kind of a feel by the matchups and how it works.

"Absolutely, he’s been great. I knew his three-point shooting, the way Michigan State covered and tried to guard and corral Trent (Frazier), that he’d get some looks, and he stepped in and knocked them down. And he was great defensively."

Some good news for Illinois and also a bit of expected news. Let's start with the former.

Kofi Cockburn is in uniform and will play today against Northwestern. The Illini 7-footer missed the last two games with a concussion, but was apparently able to clear protocols and practice Friday. Meanwhile, Andre Curbelo didn't make the trip to Evanston as he remains in the health and safety protocol.

The last 5 1/2 minutes of Tuesday's upset win of No. 10 Michigan State wasn't Illinois' best. Certainly not from an offensive standpoint since the Illini didn't score a single point. And what had been elite defense took just a bit of a hit, as Malik Hall led the Spartans' comeback attempt.

Illinois got super conservative on the offensive end. Running as much clock as possible before trying to score. (Trying being the operative word).

"We were pretty patient at the end of the game," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I think we had 12 possessions in the last 9 minutes. So were they. I think the one thing we tried to do was make sure the ball was in Trent (Frazier's) hands and know where we were trying to go with it.

"Trent very easily could have had 10-12 assists the other night. We missed some really good shots. We talk about those things. Every situation is different. Your’e going to keep the ball in the right guys’ hands, stay aggressive and know the game is going to be shortened a little bit to negate any kind of run they could go on."

Greetings from sunny (but still cold) Evanston. The Big Ten road grind continue this afternoon with No. 24 Illinois looking to maintain its momentum from Tuesday's upset of Michigan State with a "road kill" against Northwestern.

The big question for the Illini, of course, is the status of Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo. Well ... at least for Cockburn.

Unless it was some expertly executed subterfuge, Curbelo apparently gave away his status with a Snapchat post late Friday afternoon that asked if anyone knew what channel BTN was because he wanted to make sure he could watch his team play. The post was geotagged in Champaign, and it went up after the team left for Evanston.

So I wouldn't expect to see the sophomore point guard on the court against Northwestern as he apparently remains in the program's health and safety protocols.

That leaves Cockburn's status as the big "What if?" for this afternoon's game. I made it to Welsh-Ryan Arena at the same time as the first Illinois bus did. Was it obvious I was lingering at the players' entrance to see if the 7-footer was here? Probably so. That's where I was told "he" wasn't on that bus.

The first bus was mostly the Illinois freshmen, sophomores Brandon Lieb and Connor Serven and Tim Anderson. The Illini assistant runs that group through a pregame workout before every game. Also on the first bus, though, were Trent Frazier and Jacob Grandison. The Illini veterans are also out early just going through their own pregame preparations.

Will Illinois need Cockburn to beat Northwestern? Not necessarily. The Illini knocked off Michigan State without Cockburn or Curbelo, so its stands to reason they could do the same against the Wildcats. But playing with Cockburn is always better than playing without him.