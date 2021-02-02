Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey live from Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., all night long:
***
Indiana currently ranks 27th in adjusted defensive efficiency (per KenPom) in the country. That's nine spots slower than Illinois, who has made a significant jump in both defensive and offensive efficiency.
Brad Underwood, though, was still complementary of the defensive mindset Indiana coach Archie Miller has instilled.
"They don’t make a ton of mistakes," Underwood said. "You have to have some patience against them. You’re not going to get a one- or two-pass possession and expect them to break down. They just don’t do that. They’re very sound that way. You’ve got longer possessions. You’ve got deeper possessions. We talk a lot about early in the clock, which is something we excel at, but sometimes we’ve got to be deeper in the clock and still continue to execute and run our patterns and run our plays through that."
***
Giorgi Bezhanishvili with a nasty windwill dunk during warmups. The bar raised, Kofi Cockburn follows with one of his own. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 3, 2021
Jermaine Hamlin wants in on this, too, apparently. Hits a 180 reverse double pump slam. #Illini https://t.co/4YBnBt3gLa— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 3, 2021
Tonight's officials: Rob Riley, Lewis Garrison and Kelly PfeiferSecond #Illini game of the year for Garrison. I would imagine he got all his "Please don't accidentally bludgeon me again" discussions with Kofi Cockburn out of the way last month at Northwestern.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 3, 2021
***
Indiana tried to slow Illinois down in December. Succeeded in a way, with that game checking is with the second fewest number of possessions for the Illini all season. Didn't succeed in the fact Illinois still won.
"They’re definitely a slower paced team," Illinois redshirt junior Jacob Grandison said. "We know that. They like halfcourt sets and then are opportunistic in transition. They want to get back and stop our break. We know we have to execute at both ends of the floor. There will be fewer possessions — that’s how they like to play — but at the same time we want to play our game, Illinois basketball. It comes down to our stuff and making sure we execute for 40 minutes."
Getting to be about that time. Illinois at Indiana - 8 pm - ESPN pic.twitter.com/yTUon6GRAb— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 3, 2021
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, for one, won't be surprised if Indiana doesn't play quite as slowly this time around.
"They’re a little more uptempo at home," Underwood said. "They play a little faster at home. They’re sneaky good in transition. (Aljami) Durham’s electric in transition. We can’t fall asleep and expect just a walk-it-up game. We’re always going to take our opportunities when they’re there. If not, and the possessions are in the 60s, then we’ve got to learn to fight for every possession, every loose ball, every offensive rebound and then execute on the offensive end."
***
A few notes as we narrow in on tipoff in Bloomington, Ind.:
— Illinois is wearing its orange alternate (non-throwback edition) for tonight's game. There was some concern from the fan base that the Illini would be in their road blues. If you're the superstitious sort, that's well-placed concern. Illinois has not been successful in the Brad Underwood era in the road blues.
— Trent Frazier was FEELING IT from three-point range during the casual shootaround part of pregame warmups. The senior guard was 4 of 9 from beyond the arc in last Friday's win against Iowa. A big part of his 24-point performance.
— Indiana coach Archie Miller labeled sophomore guard Armaan Franklin as questionable for tonight's game, but he's out her enow going through warmups and looks like he's fine.
— As you can tell from the photo with tonight's Gameday Central, I'm sitting closer to the court than in any other game in this season amid a pandemic. Kind of cool (and a significant better spot than the media usually has at Assembly Hall). Pretty sure the Illinois bench will also be right in front of me, so I'll have a little extra insight.
***
Tonight's rematch between Illinois and Indiana means there could be fewer surprises. Probably. Neither team is exactly the same from when they met in late December.
"They’ll be dialed into some things that we hurt them with and vice versa," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I know there’s some areas we feel like we can take advantage of them — and I’m sure (Indiana coach Archie Miller) has the same thing — after seeing them the first time.
"(Trey) Galloway has been out and not in the lineup. They’ve been starting (Rob) Phinisee. (Armaan) Franklin’s playing with a lot of freedom. Then they’ve seen a surge, in my opinion, in terms of (Jerome) Hunter off the bench and his productivity. He’s playing a lot looser and shooting the heck out of the ball. There’s all kinds of adjustments on both sides."
***
Illinois basketball is in a good place from a big picture perspective. Consecutive wins against Penn State and Iowa — particularly the win against the top 10 Hawkeyes — righted the ship after a pair of disappointing home losses.
The No. 12 Illini moved up again this week in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating Iowa. That victory also secured a solo second place in the Big Ten standings. There's only Michigan left to chase, which is easy for the moment because the Wolverines aren't playing.
A win Tuesday in Bloomington, Ind., will keep that momentum going for Illinois. Here's the deal, though. The Illini haven't beaten Indiana on its home court in more than a decade. Nearly 11 years now. Mike Tisdale was playing the last time it happened.
Laced up at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/upijTPprKY— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 2, 2021
So that means I haven't covered a win at the only Assembly Hall left standing in the Big Ten. I've only been on hand for losses, including a 34-point thumping back in the John Groce era.
Illinois can break that streak tonight. Even on the road the Illini are favorites. Slight favorites, but favorites nonetheless. Illinois even knows what it takes to beat this particular Indiana team having put together a nice 69-60 victory back in late December.
Ayo Dosunmu and Co. — or at least a good portion of this Illinois team — also knows what it's like to snap a long road losing streak. The Illini did it last year at Wisconsin and at Purdue.
Can they do it again?
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).