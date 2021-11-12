Gameday Central | Illinois 7, Arkansas State 2; 15:51 left in 1st half
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all night from State Farm Center:
Illinois had a plus-20 rebounding advantage in Tuesday's season opener against Jackson State. With Kofi Cockburn — and low key, Andre Curbelo — unavailable it was a team effort on the boards for the Illini.
Benjamin Bosmans-Veronk led Illinois with 10 rebounds in the win against Jackson State, Coleman Hawkins finished with eight rebounds and Jacob Grandison had five. The Illini also got solid rebounding from their guards with four apiece from Alfonso Plummer, Da'Monte Williams and Luke Goode.
"I really challenged our guards because I wanted our guards to get back in and dig and rebound," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "That was one of the great things we had last year. I think we had 22 points and 21 rebounds from Kofi’s spot. I’ll take that. That’s a pretty good night to replace college basketball’s best player. We knew we had to win that battle. We knew we had to get on the offensive glass. We had over 50 percent of our misses back."
Brad Underwood had plenty to say about Arkansas State ahead of tonight's game ...
"Arkansas State comes in as a very good basketball," the Illinois coach said. "A team that finished fourth last year in the Sun Belt, which is a very underrated conference. You add to them Desi Sills, who’s a player form Arkansas who had multiple 20-point games last year. A guy who is a legit high-major, and a guy who can go get baskets with the best of them. They’re great in transition.
"They’ve got an interior threat (Norchad Omier) that is capable of being the league MVP. Very bouncy at 6-7. Scores it. Finishes everything at the rim. He’s got great touch. This is a basketball team that will play fast, throw a lot of defenses at us. We’ll see pressure. They’ve played zone in the past. They’ve played multiple presses. It will be very similar to Jackson State. They love to get out in the passing lanes, deny and be very aggressive. They try to get steals so they can get out in the open court."
Andre Curbelo is also dressed for tonight's game. To be honest, that's pretty important for Illinois. Being back to (almost) full strength could come in handy against an Arkansas State that has some pretty good guards and could be a decent challenge for the Illini.
Trent Frazier is dressed for tonight's game. The Illinois super senior has his right shoulder in a lightweight brace and another protective shooting sleeve to go with it on the same arm, but he's dressed.
Of course, how much Frazier might play tonight against Arkansas State is still unknown. Any playing time for him, though, is a good thing for the Illini. It at least puts a playmaker back on the court. Illinois might be able to run some actual offense instead of the spread offense they spent just five days on before playing Jackson State.
No Andre Curbelo sightings just yet. You'll know when I do if he's in uniform or not.
𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲!🕗 8 PM📺 B1G+🎟 https://t.co/5Nrv5BWdDR#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/l3cVp2Bb0Q— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 12, 2021
Illinois made it through its season opener against Jackson State with a win even playing without Kofi Cockburn, Andre Curbelo, Trent Frazier and Austin Hutcherson. All four were in street clothes on the bench — turned into spectators instead of active participants.
The shorthanded Illini leaned on Jacob Grandison and Coleman Hawkins, and the forward duo delivered. Grandison scored a team-high 20 points. Hawkins literally stuffed the stat sheet.
We'll know shortly if any of the three guards will play tonight against Arkansas State. Cockburn, of course, will not play as he serves the second of his three-game suspension. That leaves Curbelo (concussion), Frazier (shoulder) and Hutcherson (tailbone) in the "to be determined" camp in terms of their availability.
The return of one — or more — of those three could make a significant difference against Arkansas State. The Red Wolves are a better team than Jackson State and have a solid frontcourt option in Norchad Omier (a double-double machine) and a bucket getter in Arkansas transfer guard Desi Sills.
If Illinois is without its top playmakers for a second straight game, the focus will again have to turn to the defensive end. The Illini locked in on that end of the court against Jackson State and now have the No. 1 defense in the country in terms of adjusted defensive efficiency in the Ken Pomeroy ratings.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).