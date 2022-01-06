Gameday Central | Illinois 76, Maryland 64
Follow along all night from State Farm Center with beat writer Scott Richey as the Illini take on the Terrapins:
***
Here's some of what Illinois coach Brad Underwood had to say ahead of tonight's game against Maryland:
On playing twice in three days
"Quick turn. We knew this was going to be part of the scenario with the Tuesday game at Minnesota. Obviously, we can’t do anything about tit with COVID. Very much like an NCAA tournament atmosphere where you’ve got one day in between. We’ve got a very good Maryland team — a very talented Maryland team — coming in."
On defense at Minnesota
"I was pleased with what we did last night. I thought we took some steps defensively. After watching the game, Omar Payne was really instrumental. He was huge for us. Very, very active on the defensive side. And very active on the offensive side. It didn’t show up in the stat sheet, but a couple offensive rebounds keeping balls alive. Then I thought Alfonso Plummer had his best game defensively for us. I thought we grew and did a nice job defensively."
On offense at Minnesota
"Offensively, we played the way that they allowed us to play. They were pretty dialed in on Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer not giving them threes. That just spread the floor and allowed Kofi Cockburn to operate. All in all, just a very good team effort."
On Maryland
"A team that has elite guards in Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala. They’ve added Qudus Wahab in the middle as a transfer from Georgetown who’s been very, very effective, and then Scott is a guy that’s been around. A team that is playing very well and a team that is shooting the ball much better now than they were early in the season. They’ve been out here the whole time coming from Iowa. The travel piece is minimal for them. A team that was picked toward the top of our league and is very, very capable of beating anybody in this league. They're very talented."
***
Just spent some time catching up with ESPN analyst Jon Crispin. The former Penn State and UCLA guard used to do analyst work for BTN — and I saw him all the time — but he moved to ESPN a couple seasons ago.
Crispin is high on Illinois' potential in the second "half" of the season. Especially if Andre Curbelo gets healthy enough to play. The sophomore point guard is in street clothes again tonight, so he'll miss his ninth straight game.
Curbelo is, in Crispin's words, the Illini's "swagger" guy. The player that can give the team its edge. The guard that can break down opposing defenses off the bounce. Adding that back? Crispin sees top five potential for Illinois.
***
Just as a reminder for everyone coming to tonight's game. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative (within 72 hours) COVID-19 test is required to enter State Farm Center under the new university protocols. Doors will open a little early at 4:30 p.m. to try and make the process go as smoothly as possible.
***
Last week's COVID-19 pause didn't trip up Illinois on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. The Illini were pretty much in top form in knocking off host Minnesota by 23 points despite not playing in 13 days.
Whether or not last week's shift in normal schedule will rear its ugly head or not with a short turnaround for tonight's game against Maryland. Something to watch for at least.
Showing few effects of the layoff is probably too mild of a description for what Illinois did to the Gophers two days ago. Minnesota opted to focus its defensive attention on the Illini shooters and let Kofi Cockburn go to work. The Illinois big man put up 29 points and 10 rebounds, and the team still shot 43 percent from three-point range albeit on more limited attempts than normal.
A blowout win was the result. A win that kept Illinois unbeaten at the top of the Big Ten standings with Michigan State, who technically is a half game up having played four league games, and Ohio State.
Keeping that strong start to Big Ten play alive is the goal tonight against the Terrapins, who are moving forward with interim coach Danny Manning but currently sit at 13th in the conference standings having lost to Northwestern and Iowa.
Oh, and there's that whole halftime ceremony thing tonight, too. Ayo Dosunmu will be honored as his jersey is raised to the State Farm Center rafters. Well, that's what will eventually happen. It will be placed in a more prominent (and visible) place when it's revealed before it joins the other 33 honored jerseys.
