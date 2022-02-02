Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.