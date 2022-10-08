Keep following along all night long with beat writer Scott Richey from Memorial Stadium as Illinois tries to solidify itself at the top of the Big Ten West:
***
The tailgate crowd today is fairly impressive. With about 20 minutes until kickoff, we'll see if they actually come into the stadium. Based on the east stands, it's maybe a little fuller than normal at about this much time before kickoff.
Lot 31 — directly across from Memorial Stadium — is filled with orange and blue as the kickoff between #Illini and Iowa approaches.— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) October 8, 2022
Where is your tailgate setup and how are you partying? Send us your pictures! pic.twitter.com/M9H4TxZutD
***
Here's what I'll have my eye on tonight at Memorial Stadium:
- The crowd. Duh.
Rent a bus and come to Memorial Stadium. #Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/YF3grw2gw5— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 7, 2022
- Josh McCray. The Illinois sophomore running back hasn't played since the season opener against Wyoming. He had a brace on his right knee and was at least going through some light drills during the informal round of warmups. More running back depth isn't a bad thing, but even if he returns I wouldn't anticipate the frequency of Chase Brown rushes changing.
- The Iowa run game. This one is Spencer Petras dependent. If the Hawkeyes' quarterback struggles like has has all season, count on the Illinois defense loading the box. It's a move the Illini can pull off with Devon Witherspoon's ability in man coverage and Taz Nicholson's improvement there. Iowa has one of the worst rushing offenses in the country, yet it's the thing they still want to do. Meanwhile, Illinois has one of the best rushing defenses. Could be a real advantage for the Illini.
- The Illinois passing game. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. keeps adding new wrinkles. Some RPO action against Chattanooga was the last big change. Could there be more tonight? Either way, don't be surprised if they run that later to Isaiah Williams for a wide receiver pass again. It worked against Wisconsin and only didn't count because of a penalty. The only other time Illinois ran it it was a turnover at Indiana. If it works? Big play potential.
***
The main conversation starter this week was almost exclusively about ticket sales. At least if all of our college football conversations are happening on social media.
It seems unlikely that today's Illinois-Iowa game will be a sellout. And if we really want to get down to brass tacks, the last "sellout" had about 47,000 people in attendance. Memorial Stadium just seemed full and raucous because the reality is almost always so different.
So even if it's not a sellout tonight, the vibe surrounding Zuppke Field should be pretty solid. The primary tailgating lots were as full as I've seen them this season. So was Grange Grove. Of course, a 6:30 p.m. kickoff doesn't hurt. (Except for my deadline. That's toast).
The game itself? Tough to say other than odds are points will be at a serious premium. Illinois ranks first nationally in scoring defense. Iowa is third. First offensive touchdown wins?
The Hawkeyes, of course, wouldn't agree to that. Not with their sad sack offense. That could be the decisive factor. Illinois hasn't shown an overly explosive offense save for some Chase Brown runs, but Tommy DeVito and the Illini have at least been steady.
We'll find out soon. It's cliche to say the biggest game on the schedule is the next one, but it fits for tonight's matchup. For the Big Ten West standings. For recruiting. For maybe getting more people into the stands next week against Minnesota.
