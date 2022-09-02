College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Bret Bielema was up front about what Illinois didn't do after a Week 0 win last season. Win the next one. Any momentum the Illini built by knocking off Nebraska a year ago was stymied by the loss to UTSA.

Illinois is in the same position again tonight. Fresh off an impressive home win against Wyoming, the Illini are on the road for their Big Ten opener. A showdown with Indiana that last happened in Bloomington, Ind., in 2013. A game that both teams need to win.

It's not "must win" of course. Not on Sept. 2. But it's definitely a "better if you don't lose" kind of scenario for both teams. Illinois needs to notch all the early wins it can with the schedule taking a turn for the more difficult when October arrives. Indiana just needs to win following last year's disaster of a season.

Adds a little intrigue to a game that wouldn't move the needle much otherwise between a pair of (close your ears if you're a football coach) basketball schools.

