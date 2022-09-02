Bret Bielema was up front about what Illinois didn't do after a Week 0 win last season. Win the next one. Any momentum the Illini built by knocking off Nebraska a year ago was stymied by the loss to UTSA.
Ready for the 【ｌｉｇｈｔｓ】📍 Bloomington, Indiana⌚ 7 PM CT📺 @fs1#Illini | #HTTO | #famILLy pic.twitter.com/T89hLCL5YW— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 2, 2022
Illinois is in the same position again tonight. Fresh off an impressive home win against Wyoming, the Illini are on the road for their Big Ten opener. A showdown with Indiana that last happened in Bloomington, Ind., in 2013. A game that both teams need to win.
It's not "must win" of course. Not on Sept. 2. But it's definitely a "better if you don't lose" kind of scenario for both teams. Illinois needs to notch all the early wins it can with the schedule taking a turn for the more difficult when October arrives. Indiana just needs to win following last year's disaster of a season.
Adds a little intrigue to a game that wouldn't move the needle much otherwise between a pair of (close your ears if you're a football coach) basketball schools.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).