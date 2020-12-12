The regular season concludes today for Illinois football, and coach Lovie Smith's team is being presented a chance to end a significant drought with its last outing before Big Ten Champions Week.

The Illini (2-4) are trying to end a five-game series skid when they visit No. 15 Northwestern (5-1) for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Ryan Field in Evanston. This is the longest Illinois has gone without winning a game in the series, which dates back to the late 1800s.

The Wildcats will face No. 3 Ohio State in next week's Big Ten title contest, while the Illini's postseason fate currently is unclear. It'd certainly benefit Smith's fifth team, no matter what lies ahead, to boost its win total by one — especially against a nationally-rated opponent.

But that won't be easy, as Illinois suffered multiple key defensive injuries in last week's loss to Iowa, and the status of those players isn't clear entering this morning.

The aforementioned injuries the Illini dealt with last week were to lineman Jamal Woods, linebacker Khalan Tolson and cornerback Nate Hobbs. Cornerback Sydney Brown also briefly was sidelined for an unknown reason but returned for the second half.

Illinois missed running back Mike Epstein for the Hawkeyes matchup as well, though the reason for his absence is undisclosed and Smith said earlier in the week Epstein would be available versus Northwestern.

The Wildcats haven't played a game in the month of December, their previous tilt at Minnesota canceled because of COVID-19 cases among the Gophers. The last time Northwestern took the field, coach Pat Fitzgerald's program suffered its first loss of the year in a surprise 29-20 result to Michigan State.

Even so, the Wildcats own wins over Iowa and Wisconsin en route to representing the Big Ten West in the league's Indianapolis-based championship game.

Asmussen: Will it be 2014 all over again? Or 2019?

On Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois looks for its first win against Northwestern since 2014.

Here’s what I am thinking before the 11 a.m kickoff on ESPN2, which should be a lot easier to find on your TV than the SEC Network Alternate channel.

➜ 1. The last time Illinois beat the Wildcats, Tim Beckman was in charge. The Reilly O’Toole-led victory helped the Illini secure a bid to the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

➜ 2. Since that unexpected 47-33 victory by Illinois, Pat Fitzgerald’s team has won 24-14, 42-21, 42-7, 24-16 and 29-10. That’s an average score of 32-14. Not exactly Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, but still fairly decisive.

➜ 3. Illinois used to own Northwestern. Mike White beat the Wildcats six seasons in a row from 1980-85, mostly in blowouts. The streak was actually seven games, with Gary Moeller knocking off Northwestern in 1979. Moeller also coached the infamous 0-0 tie in 1978. In a word: Blech.

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith is big on rivalries.

The first words out of his mouth on Monday afternoon leading up to Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff between Illinois (2-4) and No. 15 Northwestern (5-1) in Evanston were, “There’s nothing like rivalry week.”

When did Smith realize the Illini-Wildcats series fell into that category?

“I know exactly when I got indoctrinated into it: when I became the head football coach here,” Smith said. “No matter what level of football you play, there’s a team that you want to beat a little bit more than everybody else. That’s definitely the case this week.”

But the 114th game between Illinois and Northwestern — the fifth in Smith’s tenure — is far from Smith’s only experience with football rivalries. After all, he coached the Bears in 19 games against the Packers from 2004 through 2012, posting an 8-11 record in that storied rivalry. And Smith puts significant emphasis on their importance beyond just a single game.

