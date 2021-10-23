Gameday Central | Illinois at No. 7 Penn State; 11 a.m., ABC
Art Sitkowski will start at quarterback for Illinois today at No. 7 Penn State.
"I think he's continued to progress every day and has been full strength through the course of the week," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said about Sitkowski during his pregame interview with Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart. "(Brandon Peters) did get cleared during the middle of the week. Just really didn't feel that it was in his best interest to get back out there. He's fully cleared, but it wasn't right at 100 percent. Especially with the injury he had, if he took another shot to it, it could be something that sets him back for a while.
***
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is available to the media once a week on Mondays. Limited opportunity, sure, but he regularly gives good insight to his "half" of the team.
On what developmental group showed during bye week
“I saw improvement from the last time I had really been able to get down and coach those guys. A lot of times the development group is on the scout team and you’re focused on getting the travel roster ready to go play the game. To see some of the younger guys like Prince Green, for example, just from where they were in the start of fall camp to where they are now and their maturity and being comfortable within the system and playing faster, you saw jumps there for sure."
On challenge of Penn State offense
“(Wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington) obviously have a lot of speed on the perimeter. They put them in multiple spots. They get the ball out to them quick on some now screens and some RPOs. They run really good routes down the field. Their tight ends are a problem. They’re big, they’re physical. You’ll get 12 personnel pictures and you’ll also get empty and 10 personnel pictures out of the same personnel grouping. Our hands will be full with trying to combat that not only from a schematic standpoint but also from a personnel matchup standpoint as well. They’re a Top 10 team for a reason."
On improved defense (but with room still to grow)
“Obviously we haven’t done enough, right? It’s a team game and a lot of the games that we lost, we were ahead in the fourth quarter and gave up points. We have to be better. We can’t control what is going on throughout the course of the game other than when we’re on the field. It’s pivotal in any game to try to win the turnover margin and specifically get off the field in third downs, I think that’s definitely something we can be better at in order to give our offense more possessions and chance to put up points on the board. Obviously we haven’t done a good enough job of that as of late."
***
Roster building is clearly an important subject for Illinois coach Bret Bielema. And the new Illini leader will have his work cut out for him this coming offseason when he loses 22 super seniors and an untold number of other players given the necessity to get back to 85 scholarship players and speed up the process of adding players that fit what he wants to do offensively and defensively.
How might Bielema build? Look no further than what Penn State coach James Franklin has done. The Nittany Lions' approach intrigues the Illini coach.
"I think (Franklin) has done a nice job of assembling the roster," Bielema said earlier this week. "Very unique in the fact that when I came here, I didn’t expect to see what I saw. I knew I’d see good players but he’s kind of assembled, especially on the defensive side of the ball, their best guy up front is a transfer; two safeties have played junior college football. Their roster is made up of a lot of really highly-recruited high school players but also some guys they’ve added through the transfer portal as well as junior college transfers."
***
There's actually a football game today. Wild, I know. The conversation about Illinois football this week locally and nationally and all over social media has been about Bret Bielema's Monday comments about the state of his roster as it pertains to the recruiting he and his staff prioritized during the bye week.
Critics said Bielema threw his players under the bus. Bielema said his comments were taken out of context. Nobody emerged as a winner out of all of the hand wringing and "controversy."
So ... football game. Illinois faces its most difficult challenge of the season today in Happy Valley. It's the Illini's first game against a ranked opponent this fall, and it just so happens to come against a top 10 Penn State team.
The Nittany Lions might even be close to full strength. Starting quarterback Sean Clifford practiced this week and is warming up at Beaver Stadium per reports. Not exactly good news for Illinois given how well Clifford has connected with wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington this season.
Illinois could also have its regular starting quarterback for today's game. Brandon Peters was apparently cleared this week. Bielema sort of talked around the issue, but there's no real clarity if it will be Peters or Art Sitkowski against Penn State. The real curveball would be Ryan Johnson. (Not that Johnson is at all expected to play ... it would just be interesting).
The line for today's game sits at 24 points favoring Penn State, which is the highest it's been all week. So regardless of the quarterback situation for either team, bettors are banking on a blowout by the Nittany Lions. The line wouldn't have grown from 19 when it opened to 24 an hour before kickoff otherwise.
We'll see.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).