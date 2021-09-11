Gameday Central | Illinois at Virginia, 10 a.m. (ACCN)
We have the Illinois travel roster in hand. Some notes ...
- No Mike Epstein. Chase Brown and Chase Hayden, who were out last week, did travel.
- No Marquez Beason, who Bret Bielema said previously might be back in time for this week's game.
- True freshman to make the trip: RB Josh McCray, DB Daniel Edwards, WR Pat Bryant, DB Tyler Strain, OLB DJ Johnson, OL Zachary Barlez
***
There's an actual depth chart for both teams ahead of today's game. Virginia has a legit two-deep. Illinois has ... something approximating a depth chart basically just listing who has played the last two games. It also includes guys like Keith Randolph, who has been ruled out for the game.
So let's dive into Virginia's two-deep. Particularly the "FBP" position. As in Football Player. In theory, you'd like all of your team to be football players. That's the ideal.
At Virginia, it's basically the guys that run "Wildcat" formation plays. Former quarterbacks that are in there to run the football mostly. And even though you know it's coming, William & Mary didn't really slow it down.
The biggest weapon is Mississippi State transfer Keytaon Thompson. The quarterback/wide receiver checks in at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds and is a serious weapon. He rushed four times for 43 against the Tribe and also had five receptions for 66 yards.
When Thompson lines up in the backfield he just looks dangerous. Slowing him down and backup FBP Jacob Rodriguez will be a challenge for Illinois.
***
The pre-warmup warmups are underway at Scott Stadium. Really just the special teamers (long snapper Ethan Tabel is already in full uniform) and a few skill position guys in shorts.
Daniel Barker is taking throws from a staffer right now. The Illinois tight end is working on his toe tap abilities on the sideline. It makes sense. Backup quarterback Art Sitkowski has shown a preference to target routes near the sideline. Just think about his two completions in two weeks to Deuce Spann and his touchdown to Barker against UTSA.
Sitkowski is out early, too, throwing to Donny Navarro. Mostly he's just working on his dropback and (it seems) getting the ball out quickly.
***
Good (early) morning from Charlottesville, Va.
The string of strange start times continues for Illinois after a noon start against Nebraska and a 6:30 p.m. kickoff against Texas San Antonio. This one might take the cake though. It's Illinois at Virginia, 10 a.m., on the ACC Network!
So hopefully you've got your brunch-themed home tailgates underway. Beat writer Scott Richey (that's me) is at the aptly named Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. Kickoff between the Illini and Cavaliers is in two hours.
Not that you might see it. I've heard the ACC Network is hard to find back in C-U. That just means you've got to take it old school. Listen to Brian Barnhart and Martin O'Donnell on WDWS 1400-AM (or, if you're not in C-U, on the Fighting Illini Sports Network). I didn't recognize anyone on the call on ACCN, so you might be better off with Brian and Martin anyway. Shoutout to those guys.
It's an interesting game in Charlottesville this morning. At last check, Illinois was a 10 1/2-point underdog playing at Virginia. Reasonable considering the Cavaliers (aka Wahoos aka 'Hoos) are playing at home, they shutout William & Mary last week and Illinois dropped a home game to UTSA.
Expectations aren't all that high for the Illini outside of the Smith Center. A win in Charlottesville, though, would go a long way in regaining some of the momentum from that Week 0 victory against Nebraska. Yes, Illinois will still have the loss to UTSA on its slate, but a 2-1 start for the Bret Bielema era with a pair of Power Five victories, in a vacuum, was probably just shy of the best possible scenario.
What needs to happen for the Illini to return home a victor? A better run game (both from the backs and the offensive line), better pressure from the defensive line and better coverage from the secondary.
Not to mention a continuation of the mistake-free football backup quarterback Art Sitkowski has been playing. Admittedly, there's some luck there. He had a pick waived off against Nebraska and then about three just plain dropped by UTSA. But it still goes down as zero turnovers in the box score. That has to continue.
Then we'll see what the final result is in Charlottesville. Illinois has plenty to play for, but as a double-digit underdog, maybe not all that much to lose.
