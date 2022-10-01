The pregame warmups schedule never really changes for Illinois. The specialists are always the first players on the field, and Hugh Robertson was giving off major "I'm almost 30 vibes" by launching punts in football pants, a sweatshirt and an Illini ball cap.
The outside linebackers and non-nose guard defense linemen are also early-to-the-field guys. Their time is spent working on power/swim moves at the line of scrimmage with graduate assistant Preston Gordon.
Starting running back Chase Brown was also out early this morning on the field at Camp Randall Stadium. Nothing too strenuous. Getting a feel for things it seemed. Backup quarterback Art Sitkowski was also out early just kind of walking around a little.
***
Maybe you've heard. Illinois coach Bret Bielema is returning to Madison, Wis., for the first time since he led Wisconsin to multiple Big Ten titles a decade ago. Quite the story.
Unless you're Bielema. He's more interested in the here and now. Does he have good memories from Camp Randall Stadium and his time with the Badgers? Sure. Is that his focus? Not so much.
Bielema's focus is instead on the opportunity today's game presents his current team. Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) has a chance in another rematch game to pull off what would be their signature victory of the season so far. And it wouldn't be as big a longshot as in previous seasons.
The line for today's game dropped again to Wisconsin favored by 6 1/2 points after opening at nine. Take away the three points teams basically get for being at home, and you get an even tighter potential one-score game. Of course, a betting line doesn't mean Wisconsin is viewed as being 6 1/2 points better than Illinois. That's the line oddsmakers found they could set to increase their chances of taking the most money possible from the gaming public.
But ... the way Illinois has played (especially defensively) through the first four games of the season certainly indicates this should be a closer game than last year's in Champaign where Wisconsin just ran all over the Illini. Stick around and find out just how close.