Beat writer Scott Richey is courtside one more time from Indianapolis (at least this week). Follow along for all your Big Ten tournament championship updates:
***
Ohio State has gotten pretty good at giving up double digit leads and still winning this week in Indianapolis. Not that it hasn't taken at least some toll.
"I mean I wish they weren't as close all the time," Ohio State sophomore forward E.J. Liddell said after the Buckeyes nearly gave away their semifinal win against Michigan. His missed dunk and turnovers on consecutive possessions didn't help.
"Sometimes it gives me a heart attack, being in the game," Liddell continued. "But, I mean, we don't fold under pressure."
***
We could see today where getting a double bye makes a difference. This will be Illinois' third game in three days. It's four in four for Ohio State, which has also tried to give away every game its played in Indianapolis before holding on for dear life (and a victory).
The routine after Saturday's semifinal win against Iowa, though, was the same for the Illini. Get back to the hotel, get off their feet, a little film study and hydration and refueling.
"(Strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) helped us a lot with making sure we recovered well," sophomore center Kofi Cockburn said. "This of the season with back-to-back games against really good opponents it’s about knowing your body, making sure you get enough rest and making sure you’re eating enough food — enough protein — so your body can recover faster."
The mental part of things is just as important.
"Talent and all that plays a big part of it, but just having these games back-to-back and especially big time games … it’s all mental right now," freshman guard Andre Curbelo said. "Definitely a big, big mental challenge, but we’ve done it for two weeks or whatever it is. I don’t see why we can’t do it (today)."
***
Today's a strange day. Not long after the Big Ten tournament championship game finishes, Selection Sunday starts. All the focus turns to the NCAA tournament, making the Big Ten title game almost immediately, in a way at least, irrelevant.
Except it does mean something to Illinois.
"Those guys out there last year we had an opportunity to come out and compete, and that was stripped away from us," sophomore center Kofi Cockburn said. "Most of the guys on my team, it’s their last time doing it. Giving them an opportunity to know what that feels like is really huge. That’s why I’m out here working so hard and everybody is working so hard to give those seniors and Ayo the opportunity to know what that feels like."
Illinois isn't just going to tank the Big Ten title game to get to Selection Sunday where it's a guaranteed No. 1 seed. The Illini want to win even though a loss wouldn't be the end to the season.
It’s a mentality that we’re striving for success every time we go out," Illinoi coach Brad Underwood said. "So is our opponent, and our opponent is darn good. I think that it’s a challenge every single night in this league. It’s very, very hard to win. That’s why we try to celebrate them. (Today's) no different. We’ve got our hands full against a great team, and a well-coached team."
***
If you haven't watched former Illinois guard Sean Harrington's pregame videos before Illini games that breakdown a couple key matchups, you've been missing out. The ESPN college basketball analyst obviously has some legit insight.
Be sure to watch today's all the way through. The ending is Marvel movie post-credit scene worthy.
Championship Sunday for @IlliniMBB as they take on Ohio State. Here is what to watch for. pic.twitter.com/MBZv4PvCTB— Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) March 14, 2021
***
The doors won't open at Lucas Oil Stadium for another half hour (I'm pretty sure). It looks like the Illinois fans are rather intent on getting in the building.
And some are even doing a little tailgating. The weather feels right for it #Illini pic.twitter.com/lG7NpHejoD— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) March 14, 2021
The Illini remain appreciative of finally getting to play in front of a friendly crowd. And, let it be known, Illinois has had the largest fan contingent outside of Purdue (they cheered) and Indiana (they did not) so far. I can only imagine with all those Michigan and Iowa tickets probably now available that the Illini representation will be even greater today.
"It’s really special," Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn said about getting to play in front of a crowd. "I say it over and over again. We have the best fan base in the country — probably in the world. COVID, they haven’t been able to see us and this is a really ‘up’ year for us. We’ve been doing really well. For a long time, we haven’t been like this. Seeing those fans coming out and showing that love — being happy cheering us on — is a great feeling."
***
Try to wrap your head around this. It's easy if you've lived the ups and downs of Illinois basketball the last decade-plus. OK, mostly downs.
Today is Illinois' first Big Ten tournament championship game since 2008. The scrappy Bruce Weber bunch, a sub-.500 team, had to play on the first day of the tournament. By the time those Illini got to the title game, they were spent. Wisconsin walked to a championship.
Today is also the first Selection Sunday since 2013 that Illinois knows with absolute certainty it will be in the NCAA tournament. Last year should have snapped that streak. We all know what happened instead.
Alma's ready for game day. 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/GoYxbQTbPg— University of Illinois (@Illinois_Alma) March 14, 2021
And it's more than just an NCAA tournament berth. The Illini are a bona fide No. 1 seed. Maybe even the second overall No. 1 behind Gonzaga. The sheer number of Quad I wins (could be 13 if Ohio State goes down again this afternoon) would give Illinois the edge on Baylor. The Bears, of course, can point to their eight Quad I wins (not as impressive) and the fact they beat the Illini in Indianapolis three months ago.
The three months ago part is key there. This is not the same Illinois team. There's really only one way to describe it. Good thing I already did in the coverage of last night's semifinal victory.
Yep, @srrichey nails it:— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) March 14, 2021
'Underwood has his team peaking at the right time — a combination of role identification, running a scheme that fits and finding a chemistry among multiple vibrant personalities on the roster.'#Illini pic.twitter.com/3h8TXYnUR8
Illinois enters today's Big Ten tournament championship game against Ohio State the winners of six straight games. A seven-game winning streak preceded that with only that loss to Michigan State a blemish on the Illini's phenomenal last two months.
That's the only way to put it.
This Illinois team is built to win a national championship with a legitimate superstar (now superhero) in Ayo Dosunmu, a breakout star in Kofi Cockburn and a burgeoning star in Andre Curbelo.
The last six games are notable for their number. It's the exact number the Illini will have to win to claim their coveted national championship. That three of them came against top 10 teams in the country and a fourth against a team ranked in the top 25 more than replicates the type of March Madness path Illinois might take.
First up, though?
Another win against Ohio State. And a first Big Ten tournament since 2005.
