Keep following along with beat writer Scott Richey from State Farm Center, as Illinois and Northwestern meet up for a Big Ten rematch:
***
Coleman Hawkins had a front row seat to Ayo Dosunmu's late game takeover against Nebraska. Let's just say the Illinois freshman forward was suitably impressed.
"He’s a pro," Hawkins said. "He just completely took over the game. It was crazy. I was sitting there watching its and was like, ‘Jeesh.’ Literally just a ball screen and attacking the rim, and it got us in the game. It was crazy to see him do that. That’s what pros do, and that’s what he did."
***
Coleman Hawkins made his third three-pointer of the season in Illinois' win at Nebraska. The freshman forward doesn't shoot many — just nine so far — but becoming more consistent has been his goal.
"Shooting 500 shots a day to make that one if I get in the game," Hawkins said. "I’ve definitely been working on becoming a more consistent shooter and more reliable. I’ve got to knock it down in the corner."
Tonight we are honoring #Illini legend, Mannie Jackson in partnership with Advancement of Blacks in Sports in its campaign to celebrate historical figures who've been a voice for racial equity and change in athletics.Congratulations Mannie and thank you for all you have done! pic.twitter.com/VLeApBooG4— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 17, 2021
***
Illinois coach Brad Underwood addressed his team's win at Nebraska during his Monday Zoom call. It was a learning experience in Lincoln, Neb.
"Coming off the Nebraska game, a lot to learn from there," Underwood said. "Really proud of our guys. I’ve used this as a great teaching tool. You always have a game or two in postseason play when you just have to grit it out. It may not be pretty. It may not be the exact energy or way you want to play — Nebraska did have a lot to do with that — but we did find a way. Ayo (Dosunmu) was special down the stretch. I thought our defense in the second half was very, very good."
That led Underwood into a quick preview of tonight's game against Northwestern.
"Now it’s on to the next," the Illinois coach continued. "We just try to keep chopping wood and get better today and face a Northwestern team that, obviously, whooped us in the first half. We can’t make too much of the second half. That was a unique experience. They’ve made some changes moving (Chase) Audige to the point and playing much bigger actually. They’re playing a lot more through Ryan Young with his insertion in the lineup and (Pete) Nance at the 4. We’ll see multiple defenses, I would imagine, like we did in the first half with man and zone."
***
Brad Underwood isn't counting on his team putting together a second half like it did last month in Evanston. Illinois torched Northwestern in the final 20 minutes.
There was nothing the Wildcats could do to slow down the Illini offense, which steamrolled them for 53 points. Northwestern did even less offensively, scoring just 13 points.
Underwood is probably just as hopeful there isn't a repeat of the first half either in tonight's rematch. The Illinois coach watched his team fall behind by 15 points in the first 20 minutes. Granted, Northwestern wasn't all that far removed from being ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 when that early January game happened. A repeat tonight at State Farm Center will be less accepted given the Wildcats have lost 11 straight conference games.
In-state battle tonight at 8 pm! #Illini | #EveryDayGuys. . pic.twitter.com/O3CCJfEtoN— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 16, 2021
Illinois should — emphasis on should — be prepared to handle Northwestern's best shot. The Illini got just that last Friday at Nebraska. Didn't handle it very well either and would have suffered an upset loss in Lincoln, Neb., save for Ayo Dosunmu going full takeover mode.
It wasn't a pretty win against the Cornhuskers, but it was a win. A win (coupled with a Villanova loss) that pushed Illinois back into the top five teams in the country in the this week's AP poll.
It's not a "must win" game tonight for Illinois. Nothing horrible will happen if Northwestern pulls the upset. The Illini are safe when it comes to the NCAA tournament. Getting there is what matters.
Of course, a Big Ten title could well be lost. Maybe it's a "must win" game after all.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).