CHAMPAIGN — Illinois snapped a two-game home losing streak Tuesday with a 79-65 victory against Penn State. The Illini finally got out to a good start and never trailed in the 14-point win.
Kofi Cockburn led Illinois with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu chipped in 13 points apiece. The Illini (10-5, 6-3 Big Ten) won't be back in action until a Jan. 29 home game against Iowa.
***
Follow along all night with beat writer Scott Richey from State Farm Center:
***
A few notes to wrap up the pregame portion of tonight's Illini coverage:
— Most importantly, of course, the jersey matchup is alternates on both sides with Illinois in orange throwbacks and Penn State in all back with pink accents.
— No Jermaine Hamlin again tonight for the Illini. The backup center missed Saturday's game against Ohio State with an ankle injury and appears to be out again. He's not currently participating in pregame warmups.
— Expect Penn State to jack up a bunch of three-pointers tonight if it can. The Nittany Lions attempted 39 threes Sunday at Purdue. Made just 10, though.
All orange tonight against the Nittany Lions.#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/tCacfhAdKi— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 20, 2021
— Kofi Cockburn still leads the country with 10 double-doubles. Half of those have come in the last five games, and the Illini 7-footer has six double-doubles in his last seven Big Ten games. Cockburn is averaging 19.5 points and 11.1 rebounds and shooting 74.2 percent in league play.
— Cockburn and junior guard Ayo Dosunmu are one of the most prolific scoring tandems in the country, combining to put up 39.5 points per game. That ranks fifth nationally and second among high major duos.
Ranked ahead of the Illini pair?
- Hayden Brown (22.3 ppg) & Kaiden Rice (20 ppg), The Citadel
- Max Abmas (21.5) & Kevin Obanor (20.2), Oral Roberts
- Cameron Thomas (22.1) & Trendon Watford (18.7), LSU
- Isiaih Mosley (23.5) & Gaige Prim (16.7), Missouri State
— During the last four games, Illinois freshman guard Adam Miller is averaging 11.8 points and shooting 40 percent from three-point range.
— Speaking of three-pointers, despite going just 1 of 4 from beyond the arc in his last two games, Illinois senior guard Da'Monte Williams is still the national leader (minimum 20 attempts) knocking down 61.1 percent of his three-pointers.
***
The last time Illinois played Penn State, Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington scored 21 points apiece for the Nittany Lions. Sam Sessom's 12 points and Myles Dread's 10 made it a notable showing for the Penn State backcourt.
Conversely, John Harrar finished with just two points and one rebound in nine foul-heavy minutes back in late December. Harrar is, however, is coming off arguably the best game of his career in Sunday's loss at Purdue.
"They’ve got one of the hardest working guys in the league in Harrar, who careered (Sunday) point wise (14) and also had 14 rebounds with 10 of them coming offensive," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "A guy that has a really good motor."
***
Trent Frazier was the lone Illinois player available after yesterday's practice to discuss, well, several things. At the top of the list, though, was how Illinois could avoid two home losses turning into three tonight against Penn State.
"It’s important every night to come out and give your best for 40 minutes," the Illini senior guard said. "These past two days, as a team, we figured out what’s really important, and that's winning. We know what we have to do to do that. We’ve very, very capable of that. We’ve just got to go out there on the floor for 40 minutes and compete.
"(Today) starts a new quest for us — a new journey. To go on a streak and go on a run. Continue to play for 40 minutes and play hard and compete. When we do that, no team can beat us."
***
Remember how Saturday's game against Ohio State wasn't quite "must win" for Illinois but was definitely in the "better if they did" zone? Well, tonight's game against Penn State is definitely trending more toward the former after the Illini lost to the Buckeyes.
Two consecutive home losses really can't become three. Not with next week's game against Iowa looming. Because if Penn State's No. 3, there's no guarantee the Hawkeyes and their seriously dangerous top-ranked offense wouldn't be No. 4.
Back at it tonight! pic.twitter.com/ks7mODxijT— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 19, 2021
How does Illinois stop its current slide from continuing? A better showing early in the game would literally be a good place to start. Not giving up a double-digit run to the Nittany Lions wouldn't hurt either.
A real key? It simply might be time for an Ayo Dosunmu takeover. The junior guard had 30 points in Illinois' late December win at Penn State. He grabbed control of the game — needed after the Nittany Lions jumped out to a 19-4 start — and propelled the successful comeback attempt.
There's not one glaring issue that's held Illinois back. The 6-5 mark against high major teams and current two-game losing streak is simply an amalgamation of little things that have added up to some real struggles.
Maybe Sunday's closed door meeting helped right the ship. Details from that day are sparse (i.e. nonexistent in the public sphere), but the Illini kind of need that to be the case.
LISTEN: @srrichey previews Penn State-Illinois hoops, Mets GM firing, Eagles coaching search continues in hour 1 of The Steve Jones Show:https://t.co/3ElZuITBDc— The Steve Jones Show (@SteveJonesPSU) January 19, 2021
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).