The updates from Welsh-Ryan Arena will come the rest of the night, with beat writer Scott Richey one of the few media members on site for tonight's Illinois-Northwestern game. Keep following along right here:
***
Brad Underwood has seen defensive growth from his team in the past couple weeks. The Illini are even up to No. 27 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom. As far as the Illinois coach is concerned, that defensive growth is necessary when it comes to playing Northwestern.
"They're veteran for one, and they've been in that system together," Underwood said of the Wildcats' offense. "Miller Kopp is a guy that reads situations very well. You get above him, he back cuts. He's got size. He's turned into a terrific 1-2 dribble pull-up guy, and he's got great range.
"With Pete (Nance) playing at the 5, they play a lot of screen/re-screen action where he can just pop and hand off with (Boo) Buie. You have to respect Buie because he's a very capable and deep three-point shooter. They stress you at all five spots because they can score at all five spots."
📍 Welsh-Ryan Arena Tip-off in 5️⃣0️⃣ minutes on @BigTenNetwork! #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/U4usuYW1ro— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 8, 2021
***
One of the most important matchups tonight in Evanston will be between Illinois center Kofi Cockburn and Northwestern's collection of big men. Mostly because Pete Nance and Robbie Beran can stretch the floor offensively.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood said what the Wildcats do with Nance is reminiscent of the way Maryland utilized Jalen Smith last season. Cockburn didn't exactly fare all that well against the eventual first round NBA draft pick.
Nance and Beran aren't on that overall level, of course, but Nance is shooting 38 percent from three-point range and Beran is at 42.9 percent.
Cockburn didn't have to worry about being pulled away from the basket defensively the last two games. Purdue's Trevion Williams and Zach Edey weren't about to leave their 10-foot boundary around the basket, and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis hasn't extended his game to the perimeter much either.
Nance and Beran will do that, though. Cockburn struggled a bit against Penn State's Trent Buttrick of all players, but did show some growth defensively in the Duke game with both Matthew Hurt and Jalen Johnson more apt to play on the perimeter.
***
Just got done with a 10-minute hit on the pregame radio show with Scott Beatty and Loren Tate (keep listening on WHMS 97.5). A few pregame notes, in tweet form:
Throwbacks again tonight in Evanston. Always a good choice. #Illini https://t.co/kQqPmPUwOf— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 7, 2021
Fun fact: Three years ago today I covered an #Illini game at Indiana. Four years ago I was at Michigan State doing the same. Tonight it’s more Illinois hoops in Evanston.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 7, 2021
First #Illini out on the court at Welsh-Ryan Arena was technically Zach Griffith, but since he's still in a boot and not playing the honor goes to Giorgi Bezhanishvili with Connor Serven hot on his trail.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 8, 2021
Illinois coach Brad Underwood getting in a little pregame chat with Northwestern assistant Brian James. In a normal year, Underwood typically doesn't head to the court until right before a game. This year he's making an early appearance to get the lay of the land. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 8, 2021
Andre Curbelo is rocking the Kobe 6 Grinch again for tonight's game, or, as I'll refer to them, his Double Dare slime shoes. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 8, 2021
***
Illinois found a way to win last Saturday against Purdue despite shooting 9 of 22 from the free throw line and allowing the Boilermakers to go on a 19-0 run in the middle of the game.
Illini coach Brad Underwood said his team would have to play much better tonight in Evanston against Northwestern. The Wildcats aren't ranked anymore after a couple losses followed their 3-0 start to Big Ten, but that didn't change Underwood's opinion. He sees Northwestern for what it is — a team that got older returning most of its rotation from last season, including junior wing Miller Kopp and sophomore point guard Boo Buie.
"This is a team that's very, very gifted offensively," Underwood said. "Chris does a great job of scheming and putting those guys in position. They're playing a little faster — their possessions are up — and they're playing a little looser offensively kind of letting some of those guys go.
"They've been a team that's been very, very tough at home. Their home numbers versus their road numbers are substantially different, and we're very aware of that."
***
No "little brother" comments this week. No bulletin board material. Illinois might have the overwhelming advantage, historically, in its series with Northwestern and even the edge in a much more competitive last decade, but Illini-Wildcats isn't exactly a gripping rivalry.
Iowa is the Big Ten team that Illinois fans have grown to dislike the most. Again. Can't forget about Bruce Pearl. The fervor against Indiana has lessened, but the Hoosiers top Northwestern when it comes to "rivalry game" status, too.
That said Illinois won't be thrilled if tonight's game in Evanston ends in anything but another Big Ten win. A fourth straight for the Illini after taking down Penn State, Indiana and Purdue in succession.
Game Day in Evanston! The Illini are back in action tonight at 8 pm on @BigTenNetwork. #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/pgwyhRLtGi— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 7, 2021
The Wildcats, of course, are looking to get back on track. Chris Collins' crew had the best start in the Big Ten with a 3-0 record buoyed by a pair of top 25 home wins. Then they had to leave the cozy(?) confines of Welsh-Ryan Arena and got rolled on the road in two more top 25 matchups against Iowa and Michigan.
Illinois is another member of that top-of-the-Big Ten group along with the Hawkeyes and still unbeaten Wolverines (who just throttled Minnesota). And Illinois will have the two best players on the court in Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.
Advantage? It's certainly Illinois' heading into the 8 p.m. tipoff in Evanston. And even if this isn't a rivalry game that gets the blood pumping simply because of the opponent, it's still a Big Ten game. That's usually enough to stoke some competitive fires.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).