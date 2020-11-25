CHAMPAIGN — Season openers don't go much better than Illinois' on Wednesday afternoon at State Farm Center. Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller scored 28 points apiece, Kofi Cockburn chipped in 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Illini throttled North Carolina A&T 122-60.

Dosunmu's 28 points was a new career high, and he added 10 points for his second career double-double. Illinois' preseason All-American also had five assists. Miller's 28 points set a new Illini freshman debut record, topping Brandon Paul's 22 points in 2010.

Illinois' season-opening win was decided early. The Illini held North Carolina A&T scoreless for nearly 8 1/2 minutes in the first half, building a 39-point lead at the break. That lead only grew, as the Illini shot 54.8 percent from three-point range as a team and set a new single-game program record with 17 makes from beyond the arc.

Brad Underwood played all of his available players in the rout, and 11 of them scored. That included five points from freshman forward Coleman Hawkins and four points from freshman center Brandon Lieb.

The Illini (1-0) will return to action at 11 a.m. Thursday against Chicago State.

***

The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is here. Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey, who will be live from State Farm Center all week:

Scott Richey on Twitter

***

Less than 10 minutes to tipoff at State Farm Center, and we now know Illinois' starters. It was a fairly easy five to predict, with Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Kofi Cockburn locks and Da'Monte Williams as close to a lock as possible. The only question was the fifth starter, and turns out Adam Miller will start in his Illini debut.

Will have to find out if Brad Underwood picked his starters out of a hat.

***

This is pretty great.

***

A few notes with mostly informal warmups underway at State Farm Center:

— Jacob Grandison and Ayo Dosunmu were the first two Illini on the court.

— Illinois is wearing its rebranded home whites (new last year), while North Carolina A&T is in road blues.

— Unavailable today will be Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (foot) and Austin Hutcherson (back) in addition to veteran walk-on guard Tyler Underwood. Last time I saw the younger Underwood in person (a few months ago at the athlete-organized BLM march on campus) he was in a rather complicated sling. No sling today, but he's in sweats and a hoodie.

— Bosmans-Verdonk is likely to return sooner than Hutcherson. Brad Underwood has said the redshirt freshman out of Belgium could return at some point in December.

— Freshman guard Andre Curbelo has spent a good chunk of his time on the court for the informal warmup working on ball handling. Tyler Underwood provided an assist for part of it. Everybody else was getting up jumpers.

***

Some interesting news ahead of Illinois' multi-team event, per Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

BREAKING: Chicago State head coach Lance Irvin won’t coach this season due to COVID concerns, waiting for response from school as season tips off in a matter of hours: https://t.co/rkLeKMayqS — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 25, 2020

Chicago State, however, is in Champaign and scheduled to play Ohio at approximately 3:30 or 4 p.m. The Cougars were finishing up their shootaround about a half hour ago with associate head coach Rodell Davis running things.

***

I'm all set up at State Farm Center. A rather empty State Farm Center.

All of the floor seats are gone. No Orange Krush (or other fans), of course, means no reason to put the seats out. Both teams have an expanded, tiered bench area. The opposite side of the court level is empty.

Like the rest of the arena.

It's one thing to cover Illinois football with a mostly empty Memorial Stadium. There's a sense of separation working from the press box. I imagine I'll be feeling the emptiness of State Farm Center a little more.

The key is there will be basketball today in Champaign. It's been eight-plus months since the Illini last played. Everyone's (more than) ready.

***

Brad Underwood was quick to point out how many days it had been since his Illinois men's basketball team last played (261) on Tuesday's Zoom call to preview the start of the 2020-21 season.

That number now, of course, is 262. More than eight months have passed since Illinois beat Iowa in front of a sellout State Farm Center crowd to finish fourth in the Big Ten and secure a double bye in the Big Ten tournament.

A double bye that wound up meaningless in the grand scheme of things. No Big Ten tournament. No NCAA Tournament. COVID-19 pitched a spring shutout against college basketball.

But we're back. The 2020-21 college basketball season is underway — games started this morning across the country — and Illinois will be back on the court. The pandemic is still raging. Schedules are going to be fluid. But the Illini are playing at 1 p.m. today against North Carolina A&T and then in each of the next two days against Chicago State and Ohio.

Basketball is back. It's gameday. Give (early) thanks.

While you're waiting for tipoff, familiarize yourself with the Illini. Beat writer Scott Richey has you covered:

Tipoff '20: The basketball remains the same

CHAMPAIGN — Let’s take a cue from “Hoosiers” for a second. And the iconic scene that plays out when Hickory High enters Hinkle Fieldhouse, basically in awe, ahead of the state championship game from the fictional 1986 movie geared around the mystique of Indiana high school basketball.

Measure the distance from the backboard to the free-throw line — like Danville’s own Gene Hackman did by using a tape measure — and you’ll find it’s still 15 feet. The distance from the floor to the rim — who can forget manager and postseason hero Ollie getting on the shoulders of a bigger teammate — to verify that, yes, it’s still 10 feet. The basketball piece of playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, simplistic as it may be, remains the same.

That’s what Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his staff have tried to stress ever since the eighth-ranked Illini returned to campus this summer to begin preparations for the 2020-21 season.

“When the ball bounces, it’s all the same,” Underwood said. “The everyday practice mentality hasn’t changed. The focus is still on execution and playing hard.

“We talked about that in the summer. We’ve just kind of changed the course a little bit, but it’s always been about basketball. It’s been about getting better. It’s been about our process. That hasn’t changed.”

To continue reading, click here.

More from our beat writer

This week's opponents all on Illini testing protocol

Lone intrasquad scrimmage worked out some kinks

Season outlook for every Illinois player

Former Illini weigh in on potential for special season

Full Big Ten breakdown