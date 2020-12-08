DURHAM, N.C. — Illinois took control of Tuesday night's Big Ten/ACC Challenge showdown with Duke before the first media timeout at an empty Cameron Indoor Stadium. The sixth-ranked Illini held on to their early double-digit lead for most of the game and claimed an 83-68 road win against the 10th-ranked Blue Devils.
Six different Illinois players hit double figures with a seventh (Adam Miller) finishing with nine points. Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with 16 points, Kofi Cockburn finished with 13, Andre Curbelo had 12, Giorgi Bezhanishvili 11 and Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams 10 apiece in the win.
Here's one thing to watch in tonight's game. How engaged will the Illinois bench be?
The answer last week for the Baylor game was very engaged.
"That was a very hard atmosphere the other night in Indianapolis," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "There was no piped in anything. You heard (SID) Derrick Burson drop his pen at the scorer’s table. It was that quiet.
"It was really weird to be in something that big. We probably could have had more atmosphere in a practice gym. The benches both brought it. I think your’e goin to see that. I hope the officials have to tell my bench to sit down all year long. Everybody’s got a job to do, and that’s going to be that job this season."
At the end, you'll note that I picked Duke to win. Mostly because of the potential matchup issues the 6-foot-9 duo of Jalen Johnson and Matthew Hurt might present.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Hurt will be the closest comp to Luka Garza when it comes to pick-and-pop ability the Illini will have faced so far this season. Hurt is definitely more of a pick-and-pop big than Garza is. Illinois' struggles in ball screen coverages makes that, perhaps, semi-alarming.
Remember Ohio's Ben Vander Plas? He picked-and-popped the Illini pretty well. Hurt is better. The Duke sophomore has made 9 of 16 three-pointers (56.2 percent) in three games.
Then there's Johnson. I'll go ahead and let Underwood describe why the Milwaukee native is a problem.
"He’s got a little Ben Simmons in him," Underwood said, never shy about dropping comps like that. "I say that in the one thing Duke can do — and Jalen Johnson is great at it — is they can all rebound and push in transition. This could be a game that gets really up and down. Both teams like to play fast.
"They’ve got multiple pushers. Matthew Hurt can get a rebound and push it. You could see some cross-matching simply because you’ve got to stop Jalen Johnson in transition with the ball, and it might be a point guard doing it."
I imagine the fan base is OK with this jersey pick.
🔶🔶🔶 pic.twitter.com/iZc1MYmlkn— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 9, 2020
Here's a complete breakdown on how Illinois has fared in different jersey looks.
- Home white: 19-10
- Orange alternate: 13-9
- Road blue: 2-19
- Orange throwback: 9-9
- White throwback: 4-2
Can't say it's just superstition when the Illini routinely lose in the road blues (including last week against Baylor). You'll note that Illinois has a .591 win percentage in its orange alternates.
Getting closer to tip.
7️⃣5️⃣ minutes until we battle some Blue Devils. #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/oS1gRLVkiK— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 9, 2020
After not being ready to play Ohio in the opening week of the season, Illinois didn't have the same problem going into last week's game against Baylor. Illini coach Brad Underwood anticipates more of the latter tonight at Duke.
"Let’s face it, we’re going to be excited to play Duke," Underwood said. "There’s no challenge in getting them ready. If there are, then we need to go join the intramural league when the ARC opens back up.
"Lesson learned from Ohio. We were flat. We weren’t ready. Emotionally, we had to fight to win that game. We were ready to play Baylor. Baylor beat us because we made mistakes in a 1 minute, 29 seconds span that cost us the game. When you’re playing at Duke, it’s not going to be the emotion piece of it. It’s going to be Xs and Os and lack of mistakes and execution. That’s where the Dukes of the world have been great for so long. They take everybody’s best shot."
Focused on No. 10 Duke. #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/IkrP2y2m5H— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 8, 2020
The Big Ten/ACC Challenge is, in a way, a sneak preview of what's to come during the conference season. It's Big Ten teams getting tested by teams from another of the top three conferences in the country.
So the rest of the Big Ten probably isn't thrilled by what's going on in Iowa City right now. Luka Garza isn't getting many touches and has just two points, but the Hawkeyes still have a double-digit lead.
Bombing 7 of 12 three-pointers so far will do that.
Roy Williams has always played the percentages giving up the outside shot, and Iowa is going to make the Heels pay for it— Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) December 9, 2020
I obviously have my own thoughts about tonight's Illinois-Duke game. I'll even share some of them the updates continue ahead of the top 10 Big Ten/ACC Challenge showdown.
But there's a couple guys that shared their keys to the game on Twitter this evening. Two guys I have no shame in admitting know hoops better than I do.
Like former Illinois guard turned House of 'Paign coach Mike LaTulip.
Another great opportunity tonight. Here are a few keys to the game! pic.twitter.com/PASgxIlOmK— Mike LaTulip (@LaTulip_Mike) December 8, 2020
Or former Illinois guard turned ESPN college basketball analyst Sean Harrington.
ACC/B1G Challenge gets going tonight. Check out some keys for the @IlliniMBB as they travel to Duke. pic.twitter.com/EJgk2XK0oX— Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) December 8, 2020
Here's what Harrington had to say about Illinois' keys to beating Duke in his video:
Defensively ...
- Get back in transition. Limit Duke to 10 or less fast break points.
- In the half court against Michigan State, Duke scored 28 of their first 33 at the free throw line or in the paint. How do you take care of that? Illinois must be proactive and not reactive. Be alert on defense. Bluff and recover.
- If you’re guarding (Mathew Hurt), (Jaemyn Brakefield), (DJ Stewad) and (Jordan Goldwire), you’e got to clog up that lane, but then get back to the shooters not eh catch.
- If you’re on (Jalen Johnson), (Wendell Moore) or (Jeremy Roach), you can over help knowing those three guys are most likely going to drive on the catch.
Offensively ...
- Post up deep. Illinois should dominate down low. Keep your spacing. This allows the bigs to go 1-on-1 and see a double team coming and kick out to shooters.
- Drive to create. Duke’s going to pressure on the perimeter. It will allow you to get into the lane when you beat that pressure, but you must be under control to avoid charges. Kick out to shooters.
- You win the battle of the boards, win the turnover battle and get more shot opportunities, that’s big on the road.
Not a great start for the Big Ten in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The first game is in the books, with Miami topping Purdue 58-54. Here's the thing. The Hurricanes didn't have Chris Lykes (remember him Illinois fans?), and they also trailed the Boilermakers by 18 at halftime.
Miami outscored Purdue 44-22 in the second half. Kameron McGusty led the Hurricanes (and all scorers) with 18 points. The Boilermakers were again led by 7-foot-4 freshman Zach Edey with 15 points, but he fouled out and obviously wasn't on the court down the stretch as Purdue tried not to blow it.
FINAL: Miami 58, #Purdue 54 Boilers crumble under an avalanche of fouls and frigid second-half shooting. Zach Edey scores 15 but is one of three Purdue players to foul out. Next: vs. #GoSycamores, Saturday.— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) December 9, 2020
That’s a hell of a win by Miami. ‘Canes were without Lykes, and a couple other guys, and come back from 20 down to beat Purdue despite going 1-17 from beyond the arc. Kam McGusty led Miami with 18 points.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 9, 2020
It's Minnesota-Boston College right now on ESPNU before the, well, better games start at 6:30 p.m. I'll have UNC-Iowa on while waiting for Illinois-Duke at 8:30.
Illinois opening the 2020-21 college basketball season with a multi-team event in Champaign made coverage rather easy. State Farm Center is a simple 5-minute drive away. Even last week's top five showdown with Baylor was an easy trip. Over and back to Indianapolis in just under 2 hours each way.
Today's Big Ten/ACC Challenge game between No. 6 Illinois and No. 10 Duke is the first remote coverage of the 2020-21 season.
Game Day in Durham! #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/gXpszydEq2— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 8, 2020
Not that I wouldn't have made the 12-hour trip to Durham, N.C. I've driven that far in a single day before back in 2015 for the Illinois football game at North Carolina. I would have avoided any human contact on the way (and while there), of course, but I would have made the trip.
Except nobody made the trip other than Brad Underwood and the Illini. Duke decided not to credential any other media than the people necessary to pull off the ESPN broadcast.
I get it. There's an ongoing pandemic. Crossing multiple state lines isn't my idea of a good time either. But I've never been to Duke. Could have checked Cameron Indoor Stadium — even empty — off my list.
The level of coverage of tonight's game won't change. Another postgame Zoom chat assures that. You'll get full coverage in Wednesday's News-Gazette and bonus coverage right here at IlliniHQ.com likely as Tuesday becomes Wednesday.
And right here at IlliniHQ.com is the place to be for ongoing updates throughout the night. Not being on the road means I can watch multiple games leading up to the 8:30 p.m. tip for Illinois-Duke while getting all of my Illini coverage together.
It's the best of both worlds. Embrace the little joys in times like these.
