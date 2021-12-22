Gameday Central | Illinois vs. Missouri; 8 p.m., BTN
Let's take a statistical look at Missouri this season. Not that there's all that much to write home about.
— The most glaring statistic, of course, is that Missouri is shooting just 24.1 percent against Division I opponents. Not that the Tigers were that much better from three-point range in their win against Paul Quinn College (an NAIA program). As in just 8 of 29 from three-point range in that game. Missouri ranks 355th nationally with its lackluster three-point shooting. There are only 358 Division I teams.
— Defensively, Missouri is also allowing its opponents to shoot 37.7 percent from three-point range. That puts the Tigers 317th nationally. As a reminder, Illinois is shooting 39 percent from three-point range this season (and even better in the last seven games with Alfonso Plummer, Jacob Grandison and Trent Frazier basically on a combined extended heater).
— Where Illinois and Missouri are similar on the offensive end is turnover rate. The Tigers are turning the ball over on 21.5 percent of their possessions, which is only slightly better than the Illini's 21.8 percent.
Illinois showed up in two waves tonight from Braggin' Rights. The first busload included the managers, assistant coach Tim Anderson and strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher along with the three freshmen and walk-on Connor Serven.
The #Illini are wearing their throwback script “Illinois” jerseys for Braggin’ Rights. pic.twitter.com/hN4DWWT0sL— Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 22, 2021
That group got the early arrival because they go through extra pregame work with Anderson before every game since they, typically, won't play as much as the starters. That's the case at home, on the road and, now, even for rivalry games.
The first bus also carried Trent Frazier and Jacob Grandison, though. The Illini veterans apparently wanted to get some extra shots up in a new (bigger) venue.
The sports world in general might be going a bit off the rails as COVID-19 cases skyrocket once more — and college basketball hasn't avoided that fate — but for one night, at least, all will be right.
It's three days until Christmas, and Braggin' Rights is back in St. Louis where it belongs.
🗣 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲!🏀 McBride Homes 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐧' 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬🕗 8:00 PM CT📺 @BigTenNetwork #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/90HIzrMCE4— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 22, 2021
Of course, even Braggin' Rights couldn't escape the reality of where things stand now in the U.S. Fans interested in seeing Illinois and Missouri play each other in person again for the first time (mostly) since 2019 will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Be ready for that Illinois fans. It's coming to State Farm Center in the new year.
A small price to pay to have Braggin' Rights as usual (to an extent).
It's a big game for Illinois. The Illini have lost the last three Braggin' Rights games to Missouri, and they all kind of had scores that would indicate a score closer than the actual game itself. This rivalry game has clearly meant more to the Tigers in the last few years. Unsurprising, of course, given the presence of guys like Jeremiah Tilmon, Mark Smith and Javon Pickett on the Missouri roster.
Pickett's the last man standing, and Illinois has something to prove. Will that mean better effort and energy? Will it mean a Braggin' Rights win for Brad Underwood and Co. for the first time since 2017? We'll find out starting in about 90 minutes.
Stay tuned.
