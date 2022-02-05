Gameday Central | Indiana 44, Illinois 42; 14:58 left 2nd half
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all afternoon from Bloomington, Ind., and another key Big Ten game for Illinois:
***
Kofi Cockburn's 37 points on 16 of 19 shooting plus 12 rebounds against Wisconsin was a statement even if that wasn't his intention. With two national player of the year candidates on the court, Cockburn was immensely more efficient than the Badgers' Johnny Davis. He also scored 15 more points and the Illini got the win.
"I think he’s getting back into a comfort zone," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Kofi’s missed five games to this point, and that’s a lot. I think that you want to maximize every opportunity that you have. Kofi’s grown into a very good passer, a guy that takes advantage of what’s there. They tried running two and three guys at him. It wasn’t like they left him single covered the whole night. There was a lot of digging, and there was a lot of support. A lot of times Kofi can go through double teams and triple teams.
"I think he’s playing back into coming out of the COVID, coming out of the concussion. He’s had a tough January from that standpoint with COVID and then the long layoff with the concussion. I think he’s rounding back into what is really good shape."
***
There were some Illinois fans questioning why Brad Underwood didn't use his bench more in Wednesday's win against Wisconsin. I mean, there's always a clamor to play the freshmen (even when it doesn't make sense), but there were just 8 minutes allotted to the reserves in the the second half against the Badgers.
My response? Why mess with what was working. The Illinois starters pushed the lead to double digits early in the second, and there were enough breaks between the four media timeouts and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard calling for a stoppage that the starters could get extended run.
The stats back it up, too. Illinois' starting five is one of the most efficient lineups in the country.
Here are the top five-man lineups in the country (100+ possessions)
Teams with a lineup in the top 10:
Duke
Xavier
Texas Tech
Arkansas
Murray St.
Illinois
Davidson
Utah
Purdue
Kentucky pic.twitter.com/hDCmfD1YG8
***
Brad Underwood had plenty of good things to say about Indiana during his Friday morning Zoom press conference. The Illinois coach mentioned Trayce Jackson-Davis and his lofty national reputation, how Race Thompson had improved and how the Hoosiers hit on the transfer portal with Xavier Johnson (Pittsburgh), Miller Kopp (Northwestern) and Parker Stewart (Pittsburgh/UT Martin).
Then there's Indiana's defense.
"This is a team that’s playing really fast and is great in transition," Underwood said. "They’re got a little bit of a Michigan State feel to me in terms of what they’re doing defensively. I’m sure (new assistant coach Dane Fife) brought a little of that with him. Just getting to the ball, swarming the paint and making everything hard. They’re denying.
"They’re out pressuring much more than they have in the past. That's helped them get into transition. We’re going to have to work hard to run offense. We’ll have to be great in transition. We’ll have to be physical on the boards."
***
The argument can be made that Illinois has hit the midpoint of what can be viewed as the first of two crucial three-game stretches in the final month-plus of the 2021-22 season.
It started off on the right foot. Wednesday's win against No. 11 Wisconsin gave the Illini solo first place in the Big Ten and a much-needed Quad I win. Illinois can pick up a second Quad I win this week today at Indiana. Then maybe a third on Tuesday at No. 4 Purdue.
So there's some serious "road kill" emphasis for the Illini today in Bloomington, Ind. Can't miss out on continuing the momentum derived from Kofi Cockburn's dominant performance and a double-digit win against Wisconsin.
🗣 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 '𝐍 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞!🏀 at Indiana 🕚 11:00 AM CT📺 @espn
I'll have a bird's eye view of the matchup at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Literally. No other Big Ten venue seats the media higher than the Hoosiers. No insight from what's said on the Illinois bench today as is habit during home games at State Farm Center.
Instead, there should be a real Xs and Os type feel to my gameday experience. I'll certainly be able to see plays develop as (or maybe even before) they happen. Unless I find myself just watching the game on the videoboard. It's at eye level, after all.
