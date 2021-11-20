Keep following along with beat writer Scott Richey live from Kinnick Stadium:

Cool moment today in Iowa City with Illinois fullback Michael Marchese out on the field right now for Iowa's senior day. His twin brother, Henry, is a safety for the Hawkeyes.

Our Gavin Good caught up with Michael Marchese before the game for our weekly Q&A where he talked about his brother and several other topics:

While Bret Bielema is back in the C-U area, Illinois traveled just about everybody else of note. The only Illini that are in the theoretical two-deep that didn't make the trip to Iowa City, Iowa, are defensive tackle Roderick Perry II and cornerback Tahveon Nicholson.

Perry is the more significant loss for the Illinois defense given he's a starter. That means Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph will have to carry things up front depending on how close to full-go Jamal Woods is. Calvin Avery could also wind up in a bigger role. That's really it when it comes to the defensive tackle rotation. Don't expect to see Newton or Randolph off the field that much. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters will probably ride those guys as much as he can.

The expectation is that Iowa will start Alex Padilla at quarterback today. He's listed first on the depth chart, and Deuce Hogan is second. So Spencer Petras, who was the starter to start the year and got hurt two games ago, isn't even in the mix. At least on paper.

Should Padilla start as expected, Illinois will have to figure out how to slow down a quarterback that's capable of changing the game with his feet. The Illini will have to do a better job than they did in their home loss to Rutgers where quarterback Noah Vedral wasn't exactly a game changer in the run game, he did enough.

That's been this defensive group's biggest issue regardless of coaching staff. The Illini have shown consistent growth defensively since the Virginia game. Maybe figuring out how to slow down (maybe even stop) running-capable quarterbacks will be the next stop. Because if Illinois can shut down Padilla on the ground, he's not shown an ability to be very efficient in the passing game.

I had an email yesterday that asked what exactly the NCAA rule was that prohibited Illinois coach Bret Bielema from communicating with the team during the game. He has to cease all communication 90 minutes prior to kickoff (so like right now), which I'm sure he'll hate for every second until the end of the game.

But here's the rule as shared last fall by the chair of the NCAA football rules committee when coaches missing games because of COVID-19 was a bit more prevalent:

Prohibited Field Equipment – Rule 1-4-11 (September 2020)

PLAY: The Head Coach of the home team is in quarantine and wants to monitor the TV broadcast and (a) call in plays via cell phone to the offensive coordinator (b) use a virtual application (Zoom, Microsoft Teams, etc.) to communicate with the team in the locker room.

RULING: Rule 1-4-11-b is very specific and allows only voice communications between the press box and the team area, therefore in (a) the coach could not call into the press box or the sideline for anything related to coaching purposes. Rule 1-4-11-a prohibits the use of technology, including computers, to be used for coaching purposes and this would include all virtual types of communication to a team during the game. Consequently, in (b) any virtual session with the team would not be allowed. This prohibition would begin at 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff when the officiating crew assumes jurisdiction of the game and would include the time between periods until the end of the game when the referee declares the score final.

Illinois finds itself not in the most ideal of circumstances today in Iowa City, Iowa. The Illini face a must win game (to keep those bowl hopes alive) against a rather important rival (maybe more so now on the recruiting front) with their head coach watching from afar (an undisclosed location in the C-U area).

How Illinois responds to this unique set of circumstances may very well dictate if it will be a third straight road win against a ranked* opponent. The Illini pulled off the upset in Happy Valley, taking down a top 10 Penn State team. Then came a win in Minneapolis against a ranked (but only in the CFP rankings) Minnesota team. Saturday at Kinnick Stadium would make it 3 for 3.

It won't be easy, though. Wouldn't be even if Bielema did make the trip instead of continuing his mandated isolation after a positive COVID-19 test Monday. What it will be — most likely — is low scoring if both teams play to their usual this season. That's basically how the Illini have to win. Defense first. Special teams second. Offense doing just enough in third.

How different things might be today at Kinnick Stadium with Bielema back home will be intriguing. Assistant head coach George McDonald will be the final arbiter on decisions to be made after Bielema, per NCAA rules, ceases all communication 90 minutes before kickoff. Should be interesting.