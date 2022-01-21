Gameday Central | Maryland 37, Illinois 35; Halftime
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey throughout tonight's game between Illinois and Maryland:
***
Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart caught up with Illinois assistant coach Geoff Alexander ahead of tonight's game. Here's part of what was said:
On bouncing back from Purdue loss
"Obviously, our guys in that locker room were disappointed. We wanted that game — as we do every game — and they put a lot into it. They bounced back. They came back to practice the next day and had two really good days of prep. I think they're mentally and physically ready to go."
On Maryland
"A very, very talented group and very talented roster. Guys with a lot of high-level college basketball experience. Obviously, they’ve had some distractions throughout this year, but they’ve shown they can put together some good basketball and good stretches were they can go on runs and put a 15-0 run together and change a game."
On Andre Curbelo's return against Purdue
"Wasn’t expecting him to play that kind of count. he’s obviously very gifted. He does a lot of good things. Yeah, I was a little bit surprised with somebody going out there and being able to be as efficient as he was and make some shots and make some plays. He hadn’t been in live play for eight weeks. We’re excited for him, excited for us and hope he can give us a spark."
Less than 1️⃣ hour until tip ⏰ 6 PM on @FS1 #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/7FH9hXIcBt— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 21, 2022
***
Deon Thomas heard from multiple people today after the news of Kofi Cockburn's presence in concussion protocol spread. Illinois' all-time scoring leader would be in College Park, Md., to provide analysis for the radio call for the game on the Fighting Illini Sports Network. But did he pack a uniform, too?
"It’s not me putting on a uniform, I can tell you that much," Thomas joked when asked about how Illinois would contend without Cockburn. "You do not want a 50-year-old, overweight man playing against these young jets."
The answer? Maybe what Illinois didn't do all that well the last time against Maryland when Cockburn was on the bench in the first half with two fouls. Attack the basket.
"Great ball movement and hard cuts," Thomas said. "Illinois has a plethora of shooters on the perimeter that can knock down jump shots. Knowing what (Maryland interim coach) Danny Manning is going to do and run people off the line, be aggressive and attack the basket and finish when you get there."
🗣 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲!🏀 @ Maryland🕕 6:00 PM CT📺 FS1#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/RqfJmDtzxy— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 21, 2022
***
Well, the dynamic of tonight's game in College Park, Md., certainly changed with official confirmation this morning that Kofi Cockburn didn't make the trip and will miss the game while in concussion protocol.
So just as Andre Curbelo has returned after dealing with post-concussion issues and missing 11 consecutive games, Illinois has lost its best player to a similar issue. Add in other injuries (i.e. Trent Frazier's shoulder and knee), illness (the flu and COVID-19) and suspension (Cockburn missing the first three games), and the Illini haven't been at full strength for essentially the entire season.
Here's the games missed by rotation players from top 100 teams, per our ratings at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ. Gonzaga, Arizona, and Duke have really benefitted from great health this year, while Illinois and Houston have already had to overcome a lot of injury issues. https://t.co/RhkPrjRQy3 pic.twitter.com/oe8H1hKcwg— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 21, 2022
Illinois' team ranking drops from 9th when fully healthy, to 13th tonight with Kofi Cockburn out, per the Team Ratings page at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ. You can look at the "Injury Rank" column or click "Include Current Injuries?" to see a team's ranking with injuries.— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 21, 2022
Cockburn's absence could mean a few things. Either Illinois' offense gets significantly more guard-centric (best bet) or one of Omar Payne or Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has to build off recent breakout performances and do more of the same like they did against Nebraska and Purdue, respectively. Illini coach Brad Underwood is probably crossing his fingers for both.
Still, the most likely outcome is Illinois leans heavily on guys like Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Curbelo. Playing all three is a small lineup (Frazier is the biggest at 6-foot-2), and that could be problematic against a loooooong Maryland team. It also might be the only option.
Illinois has won six straight Big Ten road games and has thrived away from State Farm Center compared to the rest of the conference in the past two-plus seasons. Doing so again tonight against Maryland without Cockburn would certainly be notable.
