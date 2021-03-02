Beat writer Scott Richey is back on the road and providing updates all game long as No. 4 Illinois takes on No. 2 Michigan:
Brad Underwood brought up Michigan guard Mike Smith on multiple occasions during Monday's Zoom call ahead of tonight's game. The Illinois coach has been impressed by the former Fenwick star, N-G All-State First Team pick and Columbia grad transfer.
"He’s got great experience," Underwood said. "He’s got really good players around him. They put him in a lot of different actions. He’s a guy who’s a very good shot maker and known as a prolific scorer coming up through the ranks and even at Columbia. He’s the engine that drives them, and he’s done that very well."
Andre Curbelo called tonight's game against Michigan a "statement game." And while Brad Underwood is on record as saying these late season games are "meaningless" — at least in terms of deciding anything in the Big Ten, you know, like a league title — there is still something about a matchup between top four teams.
"You pinpoint certain games that come up on your schedule every year," Underwood said. "They become probably more relevant as the season progresses. Obviously being two highly ranked teams, there’s more attention brought to it. I think when you go through conference play it’s a grind. We all go through it. It is nice to get a little different perspective on a game. It’s two good teams who are going to play hard. We have the potential to meet again in a week."
On location. Tip-off coming up in 30 minutes on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/WSksYoLwa1— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 2, 2021
It was official late Monday morning. Michigan had passed Baylor for the No. 2 spot in the Associated Press Top 25. The Wolverines had already passed the Bears in the KenPom efficiency rankings to only trail Gonzaga.
"I’ve been fortunate to see both Gonzaga and Baylor in person," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I think Michigan’s in their caliber. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. Juwan’s done a really good job. It’s a veteran team. I’ve been very, very impressed with Mike Smith, they’re point guard. He’s always been known as a really good scorer, yet he’s a facilitator. He’s made them better. The improvement of (Isaiah) Livers and (Franz) Wagner and then Hunter (Dickinson) gives them an inside presence maybe they didn’t have last year.
"A very connected team. A team that plays with a lot of passion and a lot of energy. We’ll have to play very, very well up there to beat them."
If you don't follow guys like former Illinois guards Sean Harrington and Mike LaTulip on Twitter, you should. Harrington has turned basketball into a career as a college hoops analyst on ESPN. LaTulip coached House of 'Paign in The Basketball Tournament last summer.
Both have real insight into the game. Like this ...
Huge game as @IlliniMBB heads to Michigan. Here is what to watch for. pic.twitter.com/lN5CBxXHzS— Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) March 2, 2021
Biggest question tonight for the Illini will be how they combat Michigan’s length on the wings. Both offensively and defensively, Wagner & Livers are high, high level players. Not sure anyone in the league gets in passing lanes better than Wagner.— Mike LaTulip (@LaTulip_Mike) March 2, 2021
The news everyone was waiting for is here. Despite making the trip to Ann Arbor, Mich., and at least participating in some of today's shootaround at the Crisler Center, Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu WILL NOT play tonight against Michigan.
It's the third straight missed game for Dosunmu, who suffered a facial injury one week ago today in the Illini's loss at Michigan State. Illinois will go for a third straight win without Dosunmu, although No. 2 Michigan is a bit more of a challenge than Nebraska and even Wisconsin.
Here's where the Illinois fan base mindset is right now. The official Twitter account of the Illini basketball team posted a video earlier this afternoon of Jacob Grandison finishing up a streak of 25 consecutive made three-pointers in Tuesday's shootaround at the Crisler Center.
The big takeaway from the video? It wasn't Grandison on a heater. It was the split second where Ayo Dosunmu was in frame with the side of his face visible. Visible enough that his face mask was showing.
Until Ayo Dosunmu plays again, every video/photo he even appears in will get Zapruder Film level scrutiny. Like Ayo making a masked up appearance in this shootaround video. #Illini https://t.co/NOnEjDBitX— Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 2, 2021
This was no COVID-19 face mask (also, everyone keep wearing your masks). This was Dosunmu's protective mask — now a requirement after he suffered a facial injury a week ago against Michigan State. A facial injury bad enough he missed the last two games.
How Dosumu handled shootaround will play into what will be a game time decision on his availability with No. 4 Illinois facing No. 2 Michigan tonight in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines present a stiff challenge regardless of Dosunmu's presence on the court, but the Illini's chances of an upset win certainly get better if they're leading scorer and national player of the year candidate is available.
That's TBD, of course.
What remains the same regardless of Dosunmu playing or not is the importance of this game. Will the outcome change the Big Ten title race? Unlikely. Can the Illini secure their spot as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Not 100 percent definitively, but they'll be in a pretty damn good spot even with a regular season finale at Ohio State and the Big Ten tournament to play.
It's March. The fun's just starting.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).