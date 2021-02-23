Be sure to follow along with beat writer Scott Richey live from the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., for tonight's game:
***
Illinois hasn't won here in East Lansing, Mich., since 2015. Road success has come elsewhere — particularly in the past two seasons.
The Illini are 6-2 on the road this season after posting a 6-6 mark last season. Even going .500 in 2019-20 was a drastic improvement compared to a combined 2-19 record on the road in Brad Underwood's first two seasons.
"I think we developed that identity last year," Illinois redshirt junior forward Jacob Grandison said. "We always talked about road kills and how we were road warriors. I think there’s just something special and gratifying about being on the road, and you know it’s going to be harder than it is at home. It feels more like you’re taking a win. It’s just kind of developed into the DNA of this team in maybe even being better on the road."
Tip-off against the Spartans coming up at 6 pm on FS1! #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/7Ebm7MBi4R— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 23, 2021
***
Michigan State has won just three of its last nine games. The Spartans do, however, enter tonight's game against Illinois off of one of those three wins — a 78-71 road victory at Indiana.
"They forced a lot of turnovers," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of the Spartans. "They did a very good job defensively. If you look at the box score, I think only one of Indiana’s guards scored in the game. They let Trayce (Jackson-Davis) have a big night. It was turnovers. It was getting out in transition for easy baskets. They withstood a punch from Indiana to start the game and then just really erupted in the second half with (52) points.
"It’s a team that, even though they’ve had some ups and downs this year by their standards, which are extremely high, this is a team that’s playing extremely hard. They are continuing to play for Tom (Izzo), which they always will. His culture is so ingrained. A team that’s playing better offensively and defensively both. We’re expecting a battle royal. They play as hard as anybody in the league. They're as physical as anybody in the league, and we’ve got to match that."
Game Day in East Lansing! #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/zsdlI9h6m5— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 23, 2021
***
Illinois didn't spend much time reliving Saturday's win at Minnesota. A couple clips of good defensive rotations leading to transition buckets at the other end was it.
It's how Brad Underwood likes it.
"On to the next," the Illinois coach said. "That’s the way this Big Ten season is shaping up — a lot of activity here toward the end. Obviously we play a Michigan State team that is coming off a great win at Indiana. A game in which they erupted for (52) points in the second half of that game. One of the outstanding players in this conference, Aaron Henry, got going and was very effective."
Giorgi Bezhanishvili again the first Illinois player out on the court. Maybe it's his thing for road games. Also, the #Illini are wearing the orange throwbacks. I'm going to go out on a limb and say the road blues are dead.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 23, 2021
***
Saturday's win against Minnesota — OK, thrashing beatdown — was not the first blowout win Illinois forward Jacob Grandison had experienced. That didn't lessen the fun he and his teammates had.
That the win was driven by defense pleased the Illinois coaches and reinforced the positives of locking in on that end for the players.
"It showed we were super connected, and it was super fun," Grandison said. "Everyone who’s ever played basketball has played in a game where everything kind of went their way and it was really fun. it was definitely a bigger stage than other places, but, at the end of the day, it was just a really good win."
***
Few teams can claim a more difficult last two weeks of the season than Illinois will face. Iowa can actually come close. The Hawkeyes play at Michigan and at Ohio State, but they at least get Wisconsin at home.
Illinois has the Wolverines, Buckeyes and Badgers all on the road in the final three games of the season. Even getting to that point requires getting past Michigan State tonight (also on the road) and Nebraska on Thursday.
Based on the way Illinois ran Minnesota off the court this past Saturday — and the Gophers wanted no part of the Illini in the second half — it would seem Ayo Dosunmu and Co. are up for the challenge that awaits.
They have to be. A Big Ten title might be a bit of a longshot with Michigan holding an advantage having played fewer games (something that won't go away), but the Illini are still in the running for the first of two championships they desire.
A strong end to the regular season will also help Illinois in its pursuit of that second championship. A No. 1 seed is still in play for the NCAA tournament, too. That's not a guarantee to a title — just ask Virginia — but it doesn't hurt.
First up, though, is Michigan State. It's not the type of season the Spartans (or anyone, really) were expecting. Tom Izzo's crew is saved from the absolute bottom of the Big Ten thanks to the presence of Northwestern and Nebraska, but this season went off the rails a long time ago in East Lansing.
Except the Spartans just won at Indiana. Aaron Henry just put up his second 27-point game of the season. Michigan State, which has topped Illinois by 20 in each of the last two matchups at the Breslin Center, won't just roll over for the Illini.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).