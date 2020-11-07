One of Illinois or Minnesota is going to get its first win of the season. Both are missing multiple players, including some key contributors. College football in 2020, you know?

Mostly the expected starters today for Illinois:

Offense

QB - Coran Taylor

RB - Mike Epstein

WR - Josh Imatorbhebhe, Brian Hightower, Donny Navarro

TE - Daniel Barker

OL - Vederian Lowe, Alex Pihlstrom, Kendrick Green, Verdis Brown, Alex Palczewski

Defense

DE - Isaiah Gay, Owen Carney Jr.

DT - Rod Perry, Jer'Zhan Newton

LB - Khalan Tolson, Jake Hansen, Milo Eifler

CB - Devon Witherspoon, Tony Adams

S - Sydney Brown, Derrick Smith

Specialists

K - Caleb Griffin

P - Blake Hayes

LS - Ethan Tabel

***

Based on the Illinois two-deep, today's starting cornerbacks would be Devon Witherspoon and Kendall Smith with both Nate Hobbs and Marquez Beason ruled out.

Odds are that won't actually be the case. Witherspoon will start. That's a given. Across the field, though, will probably be Tony Adams. Moving Adams from safety (again) would mean another start for Miami transfer Derrick Smith.

Smith getting the start at safety, of course, didn't work out that well against Wisconsin. Those Jake Ferguson touchdowns where the Badgers' tight end was WIDE open in the end zone? Blown coverages on the back end, which Smith played a part in.

***

The Minnesota defense isn't the only one with some newly unavailable players. The Illini will be without cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Marquez Beason and defensive tackle Jamal Woods.

All three played last week against Purdue. Woods was injured in the game and replaced by true freshman Jer'Zhan Newton (who will start).

Illinois will also be without quarterback Matt Robinson, who was injured in the first drive last week against Purdue. Coran Taylor will get his first career start, and true freshman Deuce Spann will be his backup. The only other healthy, available quarterback on the roster is true freshman walk-on Josh Beetham.

The Illini's list of carryover unavailable players from last week includes: defensive back Christian Bobak, linebacker Shammond Cooper, offensive lineman Doug Kramer, defensive back Michael Marchese, kicker James McCourt, tight end Griffin Moore (COVID-19 postive), quarterback Brandon Peters (COVID-19 positive), defensive lineman Keith Randolph, wide receiver Trevon Sidney and offensive lineman Jordyn Slaughter.

Illinois did get three players off the inactive list in offensive linemen Brevyn Jones and Moses Okpala and wide receiver Kerby Joseph.

***

Minnesota's defense was already in dire straights heading into today's game. The Gophers losing their defensive coordinator and play caller to a positive COVID test was a big enough blow in itself.

The latest news from Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel only doubles down on the Gophers' issues. Starting defensive tackle Keonte Schad will miss teh game, and Minnesota will rotate seven freshmen on defense.

The news for the Gophers' offense isn't much better. They're down three projected starters on the offensive line and will start a walk-on at left guard.

If that sounds familiar, it's because Illinois started a walk-on at left guard last week at Purdue. But not today. Alex Pihlstrom will still start between left tackle Vederian Lowe and center Kendrick Green, but the former tight end is now the proud holder of a scholarship.

***

Home field advantage has meant something in the Illinois-Minnesota matchup the past two seasons.

The Illini throttled the Gophers in 2018 at Memorial Stadium. It was the surprise win of the season for Lovie Smith's team. A 55-point effort the direct result of Reggie Corbin and AJ Bush Jr. punishing Minnesota on the ground.

The Gophers returned the favor last fall on a rainy day in Minneapolis. They put up 40 points with Tanner Morgan throwing for three touchdowns. Illinois, of course, was without starting quarterback Brandon Peters for that game.

Asmussen | I'm eager to see Taylor's second act

CHAMPAIGN — On Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Illinois hosts Minnesota in a battle of winless teams. Here’s what I am thinking before the Illini and Gophers kick off at 2:30 p.m. in what should be another picture-perfect weather day for a college football game:

1. So, two options for me with the mid-afternoon first pitch: Sleep in or get up early and catch the first half of the 11 a.m. games.

What do you think I’m going to do?

Here’s a hint: Hand me the remote. I’ll be back on the same recliner by about 8 p.m. Life is good. Except for the whole pandemic thing.

