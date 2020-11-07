Home field advantage has meant something in the Illinois-Minnesota matchup the past two seasons.

The Illini throttled the Gophers in 2018 at Memorial Stadium. It was the surprise win of the season for Lovie Smith's team. A 55-point effort the direct result of Reggie Corbin and AJ Bush Jr. punishing Minnesota on the ground.

The Gophers returned the favor last fall on a rainy day in Minneapolis. They put up 40 points with Tanner Morgan throwing for three touchdowns. Illinois, of course, was without starting quarterback Brandon Peters for that game.

Peters is out today, too. The second of three games he'll miss after testing positive for COVID-19 two Thursdays ago. Illinois, of course, will have home field advantage for whatever it's worth in a pandemic. Cardboard cutouts of fans will outnumber the actual people in the Memorial Stadium stands.

Whoever wins, of course, will be doing so for the first time in 2020. It's a three-way tie at the bottom of the Big Ten West standings, with Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa all winless this year. The Hawkeyes get Michigan State, which just beat Michigan, so no guarantee there. One of the Illini or Gophers, though, will emerge victorious.

CHAMPAIGN — On Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Illinois hosts Minnesota in a battle of winless teams. Here’s what I am thinking before the Illini and Gophers kick off at 2:30 p.m. in what should be another picture-perfect weather day for a college football game:

1. So, two options for me with the mid-afternoon first pitch: Sleep in or get up early and catch the first half of the 11 a.m. games.

What do you think I’m going to do?

Here’s a hint: Hand me the remote. I’ll be back on the same recliner by about 8 p.m. Life is good. Except for the whole pandemic thing.

CHAMPAIGN — Caleb Griffin’s changed the lock screen on his phone after the 2019 Illinois football season to simply display “25.”

It was the number of games the Illini had played since he arrived on campus in 2018. The number of games in which Griffin didn’t make an impact because he wasn’t on the field. The Danville native redshirted in 2018 behind future pro Chase McLaughlin and then lost a training camp battle in 2019 to James McCourt.

News last Thursday that McCourt would miss the Purdue game because of contact tracing related to roommate and Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters’ positive COVID-19 test thrust Griffin into the role as the Illini’s starting kicker.

It also got Griffin thinking about how long it had been since he last competed in a game. He had to go back to his senior baseball season with the Vikings — an 8-4 Class 4A regional semifinal loss to Moline on May 22, 2018.

“It had been 893 days since I played in any game,” Griffin said Wednesday. “For those that remember me in high school, that’s ridiculous for me. Snapchat just reminded me three years ago (Wednesday) was my last football game my senior year. All that time off — all the time not being in games, just watching games — it was a big change for me coming from playing three games a week in high school.”

